J.Crew's Early Fall Fashion Sale Is Here with 300+ Comfy Basics Starting at $24

I was over summer the moment it started. Once you’re out of school and no longer reaping the benefits of those built-in months off, the season — which is otherwise just unbearably hot — kind of loses its appeal. So, in an effort to manifest an early fall arrival, I’m already shopping for it. And J.Crew’s helping me out — the brand just launched a pretty major sale on a number of its new arrivals and popular best-sellers.

Now through August 14, J.Crew is offering 30 percent off more than 300 fall-essentials with the code SHOPNOW at checkout, from just-dropped knits to the basics your closet needs year-round. And out of the hundreds of on-sale items, I’m seriously considering 10 pieces that will easily get me through August and September’s transitional period (hello, denim mini skirt!) — and prices start at just $24.

J.Crew’s early fall collection includes so much good denim that I wasn’t sure where to start; in a perfect world, I would grab it all. But, I’ve settled on the brand’s mini skirt and slim wide-leg jeans. A denim mini is one of my favorite transitional pieces because of how well it works with almost every top and shoe, and shoppers calling this J.Crew dark-wash style “very versatile.” Finishing out summer, I can wear it with a simple T-shirt and sneakers and when the weather cools, I can swap in a knit and knee-high boots.

I’m also loving these slim fit jeans, which are a more refined version of the wide-legs we have seen everywhere for the past few years. My closet has a few similar styles, but most lean into the wide-leg to the point that they can be a bit too casual. By slimming the silhouette just a touch, these can be both laid-back and easily elevated, with one shopper raving that they “love” how they’ll be able to “get a lot of wear out of them.” Several options are30 percent off, including a raw-hem style and a dark-wash, cuffed variety, while some washes are an extra 50 percent off with the same discount code. You’re welcome!

When it comes to early fall knits, I like to keep things simple and not too heavy. Shoppers say that the brand’s 100-percent cotton Fisherman Sweater does just that, deeming it the “perfect sweater for between seasons.” “It’s not super heavy but also not lightweight,” explained one customer. And according to another shopper, this “everyday” piece is destined to be your “new wardrobe staple” thanks to the feel and fit, writing that it’s “soft” and “comfy,” and that “the way it falls is flattering.”

Loafers have been the ‘It’ shoe for a while now, worn by everyone from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Jane Fonda, and I’m loving J.Crew’s very classic take on the trending style. The brand’s penny loafers are made out of high-shine leather and available in five colorways, including classic brown and black. Shoppers rave that these penny loafers “don’t compromise style for comfort,” calling the shoes “chic, well made, and far from dowdy.” According to one person, “the cut of the loafer makes it such a perfect fit,” while another customer was impressed that they were able to wear “them without socks for an entire day” without getting “any blisters or redness.”

As I prep my closet for the next season, I’m definitely taking advantage of J.Crew’s early fall sale, where new arrivals and everyday basics are now 30 percent off with the code SHOPNOW. Shop more of my must-have styles below, including stylish cargo pants and a practical mini dress.

Knit Broken-in Jersey Tiered Mini Dress

Relaxed-Fit Tapered Cargo Pant

Cuff-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck Sweater

Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt

Giselle Sweater-Blazer