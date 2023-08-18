J.Crew Slashed Up to 50% Off 400+ Transitional Fashion Pieces You Can Wear Well Into Fall

It seems like summer just started, and yet, in a few short weeks, we will officially be entering the start of fall. If you’re like me, your wardrobe isn’t ready for brisk winds and chilly mornings, but thankfully, J.Crew launched a fall sale that includes up to 50 percent fall basics. During the mega discounted event, you can score deals as low as $20 on more than 400 transitional items, including cardigans, light sweaters, layering tees, jeans, and more. Keep reading to ensure you snag what you really need for fall and get the best deals during the J.Crew sale.

10 Best Transitional Fall J.Crew Styles

Vintage Rib Fitted Cap-Sleeve T-Shirt

I rely on basic tees like J.Crew’s Vintage Rib Fitted Cap-Sleeve T-Shirt during the fall. Not only is it simple to style, but you can effortlessly layer the top under long-sleeve shirts, sweaters, and even tank dresses, making it your go-to style hack for changing weather. This simple shirt can additionally pair with everything from denim skirts to knee-high leather boots, giving you a versatile styling option all season long.

V-Neck Cotton-Blend Cardigan Sweater

If you buy one thing during J.Crew’s epic sale, make it this best-selling cotton-blend cardigan sweater. Not only does it come in colors like gray, white, navy, and black, but the V-neckline and tortoise-shell buttons make it chic and cozy. You’ll find yourself carrying this cardigan wherever you go; it’s ideal for throwing on when the temperatures drop and removing when the sun decides to peak out. Better yet, it can be worn on coffee dates, movie nights in, and practically everything else on your calendar.

Gwyneth Slip Skirt

The Gwyneth Slip Skirt, which sits at the waist and hangs below your knees, is genius for in-between weather. It’s light and flowy, keeping you cool on those warmer days but pairs seamlessly with boots and turtleneck tops, as well. The secret is in the color you choose; go with a toasty brown or jewel-toned blue to capture the fall spirit, or lean into bright prints and colors to make the most of the remaining summer days.

Winona Penny Loafers

Loafers, like the Winona Penny style return for the fall season like clockwork; Selena Gomez just ushered in the look, and Taylor Swift never stopped rocking the footwear. It’s undoubtedly due to the shoe’s comfortable style and sophisticated silhouette. Loafers pair with nearly everything, elevating each look with ease. So, don’t wait until the middle of autumn to lock in this always-on-trend style.

J.Crew has hundreds of summer-to-fall transitional styles to shop, so continue scrolling to find the best looks for you, including cargo pants, roll neck sweaters, denim jackets, and more.

Rollneck Sweater Shell

Relaxed-Fit Tapered Cargo Pant

Slim Perfect-Fit T-Shirt

Louisa Lady Denim Jacket