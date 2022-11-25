J.Crew's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off 800+ New Holiday Arrivals, but These Are the 10 Best to Shop

J.Crew has long been my go-to store for button downs, affordable cashmere, and work-ready wear that's never too stuffy. And while the brand has always excelled at designing timeless pieces, Olympia Gayot – the retailer’s newest womenswear leader who made the brand go viral – has brought a playful attitude to the J.Crew’s classic approach, exemplified perfectly in the brand’s newly launched holiday collection that combines sparkles, bold patterns, and bright colors with the brand’s signature high-quality materials. And during the retailer’s Black Friday sale, those very pieces are over half off.

From now through Saturday, J.Crew is offering 50 percent off almost the entire website, with an additional 10 percent off when you use the code FRIDAY. Because this event is coming to its end (you have until November 26 at 11:59 pm EST to take advantage!), and the list of on-sale items seems endless, we’re helping you out by finding the 10 very best items from the brand’s Black Friday sale, from pumps that will dominate your holiday party to a cashmere sweater you’ll wear for years to come. Here are the 10 best new J.Crew arrivals to shop while they’re still on sale:

2022 has been the year of the blazer, with everyone from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Bieber proving that the item we once reserved for the office can pair with everything from a going-out dress to your favorite hoodie. J.Crew’s newly launched blazer in Pink Stewart Tartan is a must-have for the holiday season, modernizing the classic winter plaid with stripes of hot pink. Wear this with your favorite little black dress or pair with the accompanying pants.

J.Crew

Shop now: $157 with code FRIDAY (Originally $348); jcrew.com



J.Crew’s cashmere rarely goes on sale, but right now, select colors of classic-fit crewneck are 30 percent off, including a vibrant holiday red. This sweater is an updated version of the brand’s original cashmere crewneck, and many customers say that they prefer this new style, noting that it’s a “little roomier” and has a “much more flattering” fit. One shopper was so pleased with the update, they bought the cozy sweater in multiple colors.

J.Crew

Shop now: $90 with code FRIDAY (Originally $128); jcrew.com



And while I patiently await the return of And Just Like That…, I’ll be adding these Carrie Bradshaw-inspired heels to my shoe collection. This slingback comes in two shining satin colors – an emerald green and sleek back – and features a crystal-embellished bow, reminiscent of a certain designer heel at a fraction of the cost. Given how quickly this similar style sold out, I would jump on this seasonal design before it’s gone.

J.Crew

Shop now: $125 with code FRIDAY (Originally $278); jcrew.com



And while this new, festive collection has me in the holiday spirit, we cannot forget what comes with the winter season: snow. So during the sale, make sure to grab the brand’s seriously discounted Chateau Puffer Coat, an ultra-warm winter jacket that’s available in seven colors. Shoppers love that, for the first time, they’ve found a warm jacket that flatters their shape. “This coat has a nice weight to it, it's very puffy but still has a feminine shape to it,” one shopper wrote, while another added that they “love” its flattering cinched waist.

J.Crew

Shop now: $112 with code FRIDAY (Originally $248); jcrew.com



Stock up on J.Crew’s best-selling items and shop its newly-launched holiday collection while everything is still 50 percent off, and don’t forget to use the code FRIDAY for that extra 10 percent off your purchase.