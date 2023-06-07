I've Been Wearing This Chic and Breathable J.Crew Button-Down Every Summer for 7 Years

All of my memories of hanging poolside, lakeside, or oceanside as a child in the ‘90s include one vivid clothing item: no, not a cute Gap Kids swimsuit, but a worn-in, oversized cotton tee. You see, sunscreen wasn’t enough to protect my chantilly-white skin from the sun’s rays. I needed a layer of fabric to get the job done, and that fabric came in the form of one of my dad’s old T-shirts. Decades later, my sun-sensitive skin still requires an article of clothing as additional protection, but I’ve replaced the hand-me-downs with a topper I actually really like to wear — a J.Crew linen shirt, from the men’s section.

Now, you don’t need me to tell you why linen is a dream to wear in the summer, but if you need a refresh: it’s light and airy and still looks good when it gets wrinkled after lounging around outdoors all day. But a white linen button-down shirt, in particular, is a dream because it exudes the perfect mix of preppiness and effortlessness that summer dressing is all about. In other words, it doesn’t just function as sun protection, but an actually stylish hot-weather layering piece.

J.Crew has a long-standing collection of summer essentials made with linen from Ireland's century-old Baird McNutt mill, which, according to the brand, makes some of the finest linen in the world. The Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt is available in 15 colors and patterns, from classic white to a fun gradient plaid, as well as four fits (classic, slim, slim untucked, and tall) and sizes S to XXL.

The collection includes a women’s button-up in seven shades, too, but I prefer the men’s version: The oversized fit of it covers most of my body, offering greater protection from the sun. Plus, it doubles as an on-trend light summer jacket that goes with practically everything. Other shoppers agree with me: “Quintessential linen shirt for women, too,” wrote one customer, who says they add one of the linen shirts to their “abundant Baird McNutt Irish linen collection” every year.

Shoppers also love the women’s button-down, saying that it “hangs beautifully” and is simply the “perfect linen shirt.” “ It’s flattering. It’s loose. It’s cool. You wanna be cool right? This is your shirt girl!” raved one customer.

Don’t just take it from me, see for yourself: Everyone’s wearing an oversized shirt right now for that endlessly desirable borrowed-from-the-boys look. I slip mine on any time I’ll be spending more than 30 minutes outside — and certainly not just when I’m on a lounge chair. I wear it buttoned-up with leggings for long walks, half-tucked into silk pants for outdoor brunches, and unbuttoned with a white tank and trouser shorts for dinners on the patio.

My shirt is seven years old now, and even though I wear it multiple times a week, it’s still holding up. It is, without a doubt, the quintessential summer piece. Get yours in either the women’s or men’s fit at J.Crew — you won’t regret it.

