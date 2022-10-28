Fashion I’m a Fashion Editor, and These are the 10 Things Worth Buying During J.Crew’s Secret Sale These are literally some of the best pieces I’ve seen all season. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images I’ve always loved shopping — and I have my mom to blame. Growing up, she always brought home the latest pair of trendy boots and paired them with the perfect blouse. The shopping frenzy increased as I grew older and began to tag along on her buying endeavors. Now, I shop for a living as a fashion editor, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. So when I heard J.Crew was having a fall sale, it was my time to shine. J.Crew is offering up to 40 percent off — yes, you read that right — on puffer coats, yarn sweaters, boyfriend jeans, and more. This is major, because not only is J.Crew a fan-favorite brand, but celebrities also swear by it. Taylor Swift is hooked on the brand’s woven straw market tote (which was so popular it sold out); Florence Pugh can’t get enough of the blue light aviator glasses; and Meghan Markle is in love with these charcoal-washed jeans. J. Crew Shop now: $77 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $128); jcrew.com I may not be a celebrity, but I also have my favorites, and I think you’re going to want to take notes. This chateau puffer coat was just added to the site, and it’s available in just about every color. And don’t forget about this perfectly-striped turtleneck. Stripes will truly never go out of style, so you know this one’s a steal. J. Crew Shop now: $149 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $248); jcrew.com But don’t get it twisted — I have way more favorites than just those two products. Honestly, I wish I could add the entire website here. Unfortunately, I can’t do that (but you can shop the full sale here). Instead, I listed my additional top 10 must-buys below. To lock in the stellar deals, all you have to do is shop and use code SHOPFALL at checkout; the spectacular J.Crew handles the rest. But if you want in on the savings action, you’re going to have to act sooner rather than later. The J.Crew Fall Sale wraps on Oct. 31, and there’s no telling when (or if) the next one will roll around. 10 Best J.Crew Deals J.Crew Cuffed Slouchy Boyfriend Jean, $89 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $148) J.Crew Cocoon Coat, $210 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $375) J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $71 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $118) J.Crew Willa Blazer, $209 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $348) J.Crew CashmereTouch-Screen Gloves, $42 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $70) J.Crew Nine-Inch Vintage Slim-Straight Jean, $77 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $128) J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Scarf, $107 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $178) J.Crew Ribbed Beanie, $36 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $60) J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat, $170 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $198) J.Crew Ribbed Mockneck Sweater, $59 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $98) Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Sales: Kerry Washington Just Showed Us the Right Way to Wear Leather Alexandra Daddario Went Full-Plaid in This Easy Fall Outfit Formula Selena Gomez’s Casual Night-Out Outfit Makes a Case for Chunky Sweaters and Billowy Pants