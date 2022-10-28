I’m a Fashion Editor, and These are the 10 Things Worth Buying During J.Crew’s Secret Sale

I’ve always loved shopping — and I have my mom to blame. Growing up, she always brought home the latest pair of trendy boots and paired them with the perfect blouse. The shopping frenzy increased as I grew older and began to tag along on her buying endeavors. Now, I shop for a living as a fashion editor, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. So when I heard J.Crew was having a fall sale, it was my time to shine.

J.Crew is offering up to 40 percent off — yes, you read that right — on puffer coats, yarn sweaters, boyfriend jeans, and more. This is major, because not only is J.Crew a fan-favorite brand, but celebrities also swear by it. Taylor Swift is hooked on the brand’s woven straw market tote (which was so popular it sold out); Florence Pugh can’t get enough of the blue light aviator glasses; and Meghan Markle is in love with these charcoal-washed jeans.

I may not be a celebrity, but I also have my favorites, and I think you’re going to want to take notes. This chateau puffer coat was just added to the site, and it’s available in just about every color. And don’t forget about this perfectly-striped turtleneck. Stripes will truly never go out of style, so you know this one’s a steal.

But don’t get it twisted — I have way more favorites than just those two products. Honestly, I wish I could add the entire website here. Unfortunately, I can’t do that (but you can shop the full sale here). Instead, I listed my additional top 10 must-buys below. To lock in the stellar deals, all you have to do is shop and use code SHOPFALL at checkout; the spectacular J.Crew handles the rest. But if you want in on the savings action, you’re going to have to act sooner rather than later. The J.Crew Fall Sale wraps on Oct. 31, and there’s no telling when (or if) the next one will roll around.

10 Best J.Crew Deals