10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off

From oversized sweaters to best-selling jeans.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Early BFCM J.Crew Sale
Photo:

Getty Images

As a fashion editor, it probably comes as no surprise that I love shopping for clothes. Whether it’s for classic office staples or extravagant ball gowns, you can find me surfing through online storefronts with joy. So, when I heard that J.Crew is already offering a slew of early Black Friday deals, you know I was ready to do what I do best: shop!

Until November 21, you can get an extra 50 percent savings on J.Crew sale styles plus an additional 15 percent off your entire purchase with code FESTIVE — that means some items are up to 82 percent off their original prices! And let me just tell you, the clothing brand is offering some of the best style finds I’ve seen all season. In fact, they’re so good, I just have to share them. 

10 Best J.Crew Early Black Friday Deals


First up is this cozy and cuddly teddy sweatshirt that comes in soft lilac mist, ivory, and navy. But what I love best is its front pocket. Store your on-the-go necessities and head out for the day. Or, stay in, snuggle up on the couch, and keep your hands warm. 

Teddy sherpa button-front sweatshirt

J Crew

 Shop now: $47 (Originally $138); jcrew.com

 I love leggings, but I’m a sucker for a good pair of jeans (don’t come at me), and I know some of you are, too. These demi-bootcut jeans not only exemplify the ideal vintage look, but they’re also a full-length version of the brand’s best-selling style, undoubtedly popular due to its high-rise, slim-fit and flared ankle. They’re made of 100 percent cotton, making them comfortable and durable,  but the best part is that they’re now 82 percent off.

Full-length demi-boot jean in Kamari wash

J Crew

Shop now: $23 (Originally $128); jcrew.com

 And in you’re looking to l piece together a full outfit, let me introduce you to the Chelsea boot of your dreams. These Italian leather boots are truly some of the coolest shoes out there. The deep cranberry color makes them edgy while the high-shine finish keeps them looking fresh and new. 

Chelsea boots in Italian spazzolato leather

J Crew

Shop now: $102 (Originally $298), jcrew.com

Shop these finds to get in on the early Black Friday J.Crew deals. You’re bound to find more than one thing you love — especially when you can score an extra 50 percent off sale items and an additional 15 percent off your entire order. Just remember to use code FESTIVE.  

Shop More InStyle Early Black Friday Deals:

Related Articles
The Coach Bag That Set Off One of the Yearâs Biggest Trends Is Now 25% Off
The Coach Bag That Set Off One 2022's Hottest Trends Is Now 25% Off
Filorga Sale
This French Skincare Brand Is Always Sold Out, But We Have Exclusive Early Access to Its Black Friday Sale
Madewell Black Friday
I Used to Work Madewell’s Black Friday Sale, and These Are the 7 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Deals
Black Friday Editor Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday
Levi's Black Friday Jeans
Levi's Customer-Loved Jeans That "Feel Like Butter" Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Black Friday Under Armour Leggings
These Barely-There Leggings Keep Me So Warm During the Winter — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon
Cuup's Holiday
This Internet-Famous Bra Just Launched in Sexy New Holiday Colors That Are Already Selling Out
Dermelect
This Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Brand Is Already Offering Black Friday Prices — but Only for InStyle Readers
Washing Hair
Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo and Conditioner Helps “Thinning and Brittle” Hair in One Week
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt Wore the Forgotten Sparkle Trend That’s Perfect for Fall
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Gifting This Holiday Season
Amazon Loungerwear
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon Turtlenecks
Oversized Turtleneck Sweaters Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Page — Here Are the 5 Best Under $45
9 Best Cardigans of 2022
The 9 Best Cardigans of 2022
Early BF Amazon Designer Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
KOIO Sneakers
This Italian Shoe Brand With a Big Hollywood Following Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale