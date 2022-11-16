10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off

As a fashion editor, it probably comes as no surprise that I love shopping for clothes. Whether it’s for classic office staples or extravagant ball gowns, you can find me surfing through online storefronts with joy. So, when I heard that J.Crew is already offering a slew of early Black Friday deals, you know I was ready to do what I do best: shop!

Until November 21, you can get an extra 50 percent savings on J.Crew sale styles plus an additional 15 percent off your entire purchase with code FESTIVE — that means some items are up to 82 percent off their original prices! And let me just tell you, the clothing brand is offering some of the best style finds I’ve seen all season. In fact, they’re so good, I just have to share them.

10 Best J.Crew Early Black Friday Deals



First up is this cozy and cuddly teddy sweatshirt that comes in soft lilac mist, ivory, and navy. But what I love best is its front pocket. Store your on-the-go necessities and head out for the day. Or, stay in, snuggle up on the couch, and keep your hands warm.

Shop now: $47 (Originally $138); jcrew.com

I love leggings, but I’m a sucker for a good pair of jeans (don’t come at me), and I know some of you are, too. These demi-bootcut jeans not only exemplify the ideal vintage look, but they’re also a full-length version of the brand’s best-selling style, undoubtedly popular due to its high-rise, slim-fit and flared ankle. They’re made of 100 percent cotton, making them comfortable and durable, but the best part is that they’re now 82 percent off.

Shop now: $23 (Originally $128); jcrew.com

And in you’re looking to l piece together a full outfit, let me introduce you to the Chelsea boot of your dreams. These Italian leather boots are truly some of the coolest shoes out there. The deep cranberry color makes them edgy while the high-shine finish keeps them looking fresh and new.

Shop now: $102 (Originally $298), jcrew.com

Shop these finds to get in on the early Black Friday J.Crew deals. You’re bound to find more than one thing you love — especially when you can score an extra 50 percent off sale items and an additional 15 percent off your entire order. Just remember to use code FESTIVE.