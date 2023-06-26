Shoppers Praise This Now-$8 Body Lotion for Flattening Scars and "Smoothing Out Wrinkles"

The multi-use vitamin E cream is 40 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Published on June 26, 2023 @ 08:00PM

Jason Moisturizing Creme
The skinification of bodycare has brought a ton of diversity and innovation to the category. However, things can get pricey when cutting-edge technology and breakthrough ingredients are applied to said product formulas. Some of these products can be worth the splurge, but sometimes all you need is a tried-and-true affordable classic  to add to your routine: like Jason’s Vitamin E 25,000 IU Age Renewal Crème. The shopper-loved moisturizer is usually $14, but thanks to early Prime Day deals, it’s even cheaper at just $8 right now. 

As per its name, vitamin E is, of course, the key ingredient here, and with good reason. It’s an intensely moisturizing and skin-softening antioxidant that combats uneven skin tone and texture; plus, it has healing properties, to boot. Vitamin E is essentially a soothing, universally-useful ingredient apt for a bodycare product. 

The Jason Vitamin E Age Renewal Crème has more than 5,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, many of which come from shoppers who claim to have sworn by it “for decades.”  What could elicit decades-long devotion? Quite a few things. One user who used the cream on a new surgery scar said it took the “redness right out” and helped “flatten” the scar. Another reviewer dubbed it a “miracle” for “healing cracked skin and smoothing out wrinkles.” It’s even useful for improving firmness on upper arms, according to a shopper

Many other shoppers claim the Jason moisturizer works just as well on their faces as it does on the body.  “My skin stays moist and healthy looking the entire day, and the wrinkles have stayed away,” one person wrote. As a bonus, they added that “it’s perfect to use under foundation, helping to get good, even coverage.” Other customers also say it makes skin look “supple” and can help fade dark spots, too.

That’s an almost overwhelming number of benefits the Jason cream has to offer, if you ask me — which is definitely not a bad thing. Head to Amazon to shop the multitasking Jason Vitamin E Age Renewal Body (and face!) Crème for just $8 while you can. 

