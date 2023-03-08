Jason Sudeikis Says He and Ex Olivia Wilde Set a Good Example for Their Kids

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde seem to have this co-parenting thing down pat as of late, and Sudeikis thinks he and his ex-fiancée are setting a good example for their two kids, Otis and Daisy.

At the Ted Lasso season 3 Premiere on Tuesday, the creator and star told Entertainment Tonight that his kids know and love the cast and crew of the beloved Apple TV+ series. When asked if his kids realize how hard he works he joked, "I don't know if they know how hard, they know how often."

"They know Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company, that any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it," he said. "If that's the example that myself and Olivia, provide for them, then I'm happy about that. It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily, but if they find — Daisy wants to be about 10 different things."

"They like the show, they watch the show. They know all these guys," Sudeikis added. "They know these guys and gals as real people, not just as their characters. It's nice. It's one big happy family."



Getty Images

When it comes to portraying a parent on-screen (Similar to Jason, Ted shares his son Henry with his ex-wife), Sudeikis credits his success to being a dad IRL. "I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one," he said. "I don't think I'm a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids."