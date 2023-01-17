If you’ve felt like the first few weeks of 2023 have been less productive, energetic, and fulfilling than you’d imagine the start of a new year being, you might take heart knowing it’s not just you. Given two acutely-felt retrogrades (Mars, the planet of action, moved backward until January 12, and Mercury, the planet of communication, is retrograde until January 18), it’s been harder than usual to create momentum and connect with others. While both planets will need a bit more time to ramp back up to full speed — and therefore, it could take a bit more time to feel like you’re fully in a flow — the first new moon of the year presents a beautiful opportunity to gain clarity and set a future-minded intention.

Falling on Saturday, January 21 at 3:53 p.m. ET/12:53 p.m. PT in the fixed air sign Aquarius ruled by Uranus, the planet of rebellion and innovation, this lunation sets the stage for you to move in a new, perhaps even out-of-left-field direction or to not only start a new chapter but to begin telling a different story. You may be inspired to embrace an unconventional approach, to connect with a group or a team who can support your efforts, and to commit fully to a long-term game plan.

The new moon in Aquarius could fuel an illuminating realization.

New moons — which happen when the confident sun pairs up with the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to get clear on which new chapter you want to write over the course of the next two weeks (up until the next full moon) and next six months (when the corresponding full moon occurs). They’re a chance to key in on what you want to achieve in the days to come, and specifically, the next two weeks (when the next full moon occurs) and six months (when the corresponding full moon to this new moon happens). Because January 2023’s new moon falls in the already forward-thinking fixed air sign Aquarius, it’s a particularly potent one for thinking well into the future.

Associated with the eleventh house of networking and long-term wishes, Aquarius is especially comfy with collaboration, so you’ll be compelled to think about how your platonic connections, friendships, relationships with colleagues, and the communities of which you’re an integral part are supporting your greatest aspirations. At the same time, Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of sudden change and electrifying realizations, so prepare for a lightbulb moment and perhaps the urge to break free of a particular path — be that a pattern, a relationship, an unhealthy habit.

The moon harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, offering up inspiration to dream bigger.

The new moon falls at 1 degree of Aquarius, forming a very close, harmonizing sextile to Jupiter, the planet of fortune and expansion, in cardinal fire sign Aries. Not only does this meet-up spur a wave of positivity, cheerfulness, and optimism, but in social, go-getter signs, it serves as an invitation to take the initiative, especially when it comes to connection. Depending on where this sextile hits on your natal chart (something you can figure out by pinpointing where 1 degree Aquarius and 4 degrees Aries fall on it), you might find that you’re fired up to reach out to someone with whom you’d love to move the ball forward with on an ambitious project.

This can be an especially fruitful moment for reaching out to a networking contact, proposing a first date, getting engaged, or joining forces with a friend to work on vision boarding and brainstorming big picture ways to further your dreams. And with Jupiter in go-getter Aries and the moon in futuristic Aquarius, thinking big picture — and being open to out of the ordinary, even quirky strategies — will serve you best now.

Venus, the planet of relationships, money, and beauty, will be about to pair up with Saturn, the planet of commitment.

The new moon occurs a little more than 24 hours before Venus and Saturn meet up in Aquarius. Though we tend to think of Saturn as rather dreary as the ruler of limitations, boundaries, rules, and regulations, it’s also the planet of hard work and commitment, so when it gets together with Venus, which oversees love, you can combine romance with pragmatism and beauty with industriousness. This transit could spur you to commit to a long-term creative project, to define your relationship, to pledge to stick to a more self-loving wellness routine. And because it’s happening in Aquarius, you can turn your unique vision into a reality in a distinctive way that feels, above all else, true to who you are.

Here, how this Aquarius new moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries

With the new moon falling in your long-term wishes sector, connecting with lucky Jupiter in your sign, you might feel more intuitive than usual. Trust your gut to guide your game plan.

Taurus

With the new moon in your career sector harmonizing with Jupiter in spirituality zone, you can more readily tap into your inner knowing when it comes to the best way forward on a professional project.

Gemini

With the new moon is in your adventure zone, connecting to Jupiter in your networking sector, you could dive into an exciting opportunity for personal growth — particularly alongside friends or colleagues.

Cancer

With the new moon falling in your intimacy zone, you’ll embrace vulnerability even more than usual. It could deepen your closest bonds.

Leo

The new moon activates your partnership zone, fueling a thrilling new chapter alongside a S.O., loved one, or dear friend. Thanks to Venus and Saturn there, too, this could truly be the start of a gratifying, long-term adventure.

Virgo

With the new moon in your daily routine zone, you’re prepared to get on top of your hustle and your well-being. You can come up with and commit to a schedule that benefits your mind, body, and spirit as well as your bottom line.

Libra

This new moon highlights your self-expression and romance zone and syncs up with lucky Jupiter in your partnership sector, so magic is absolutely in the air. You could meet someone new or begin a creatively-fulling new chapter.

Scorpio

With the new moon falling in your home zone, consider setting aside time to tend to your inner world and do deeply healing emotional work, as it could lay the groundwork for more joy and security with loved ones.

Sagittarius

This new moon falls in your communication zone, which causes your curiosity to soar and your calendar to be bursting with social commitments. Prioritize learning something new, especially alongside friends.

Capricorn

With the new moon in your money zone, just ahead of Venus and Saturn connecting there, you might be ready to commit to a new way forward for earning. Even if you’re just in an exploratory phase, you’ll feel a surge of industriousness and hope.

Aquarius

Falling in your sign, the new moon is your annual chance to get razor focused on an intention close to your heart. With its connection to Jupiter, you’ll do well to blend your characteristic rational thinking with dash of zealousness, which can really get you moving toward your ideal endgame.

Pisces

With the new moon in your spirituality zone, your intuition is even sharper than usual, and your dreams may be super-vivid. You can tap into this inner knowledge to dream up a new approach to moneymaking.