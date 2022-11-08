Janet Jackson Recreated Her 'Control' Album Cover

With a little help from Christian Siriano.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 @ 01:03PM
Janet Jackson Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Photo:

Getty Images

Janet Jackson may have released Control back in 1986, but she brought the album cover back to life over the weekend — and it looks just as good 36 years later. With an assist from designer Christian Siriano, Jackson wore a strong-shouldered black turtleneck dress as she inducted Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jackson was inducted back in 2019. She completed the look with the same huge, asymmetrical hairstyle that appeared on the Control album cover and added a set of geometric hoop earrings.

"When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!! 🖤🖤 #blessed," Siriano wrote on Instagram. His post also included a throwback to the original photo, which Janet posed for when she was only 20 years old. She's now 56.

Jackson has been back in the fashion game lately, making appearances at both New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, serving up style inspiration every step of the way. Back in September, she was honored as Icon of the Year at Harlem's Fashion Row Style Awards, which "supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers."

