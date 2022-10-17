Janet Jackson Is Back and Serving So Much Style Inspiration

The singer's latest outfits have been some of her best.

Samantha Sutton
Out of all the celebrities and influencers we spotted over Fashion Month, Janet Jacket was the one who took us by surprise. The music icon was seen out and about in a few different cities, sitting front row in elaborate outfits while taking in the latest designer collections. It seemed too good to be true — and then things got better.

Rumors are now swirling around the reason for Jackson's return to the fashion spotlight: She's gearing up for a 2023 tour. This will make up for one she had to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic and also follows her docuseries, which was released by A&E and Lifetime earlier this year. While nothing has been confirmed, we're excited for this new era of memorable Jackson outfits, both on stage and off.

Ahead, check out what the singer has been wearing as of late. From sheer designs to shiny puffer coats, she's serving up tons of inspiration and looking better than ever.

Sexy and Sheer

Janet Jackson Is Back and Serving So Much Style Inspiration

Getty Images

Jackson arrived at Christian Siriano's spring 2023 fashion show in an all-black outfit that included a sheer top and a long maxi skirt.

Dressed Up Sweats

Janet Jackson

Getty Images

Looking for a way to make your comfiest clothes feel more elevated? Follow the singer's lead and add combat boots and a long black coat to your look, which will help make relaxing layers feel more intentional and pulled-together.

Sleek and Suited

Janet Jackson Is Back and Serving So Much Style Inspiration

Getty Images

At the Thom Browne show, Jackson showed up in a gray suit, which consisted of a coordinated blazer, skirt, and overcoat. She amped up the look with a tie and an oversized black bag.

Make It Metallic

Janet Jackson Is Back and Serving So Much Style Inspiration

Getty Images

If you're searching for outerwear that feels fun and unexpected, go the silver and shiny route. Jackson clearly approves of this statement-making choice, having worn her own metallic puffer to check out the latest Louis Vuitton collection.

Classics With a Twist

Janet Jackson Is Back and Serving So Much Style Inspiration

Getty Images

A black suit doesn't have to be boring. Jackson showed up at the Alexander McQueen show in London wearing one that played with fit and proportion, featuring a double-breasted, peplum jacket with cutout sleeves and wide-leg pants. The singer's chained clutch added extra spice.

