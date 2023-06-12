Janelle Monáe Embraced Their Body Hair at L.A. Pride in an Extreme Cut-Out Bra and a Hip Bone-Baring Skirt

"The age of pleasure is here."

Published on June 12, 2023 @ 12:06PM
anelle Monae 2023 LA Pride Parade
Photo:

getty images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and we’re not talking about Christmas. Pride Month is officially in full swing, bringing parades, performances, and (of course) killer outfits to celebrations all over the country. The latest celebrity to get in on the festivities? None other than Janelle Monáe, who embraced both their unique fashion sense and their body hair when taking the stage at Los Angeles’s star-studded Pride Parade over the weekend.

The actress (who identifies as non-binary) debuted the stellar look in question when performing on a float during Sunday’s parade in a black two-piece set comprised of an extreme cut-out crochet bra top and matching cut-out skirt. While the set’s bottoms kept things mostly concealed by only boasting one hip bone-baring circular cutout (revealing a matching black G-string underneath), Monáe kicked things up a notch through their choice of bra top, which featured totally open cups complete with two knit strips. Knee-high white cowboy boots and black-and-white square earrings completed Janelle’s ‘fit, and they finished the look by pulling their hair up into two braided space buns and leaving their armpit hair untouched and on full display.

Janelle Monae attends 2023 LA Pride Parade

getty images

“We are here! We are queer! We are trans! We are the LGBTQIA+ community and we celebrate us right now!” Monáe said at one point during their performance.

This isn’t the first time that the star has shown their support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Earlier this year, Monáe spoke about how they strive to “highlight the ones who have been pushed to the margins of society” when accepting the SeeHer Award at this year’s Critics Choice Awards

“I try to make an effort in my work ... to highlight the ones who have been pushed to the margins of society, who've been outcast or relegated to 'the other,’” Janelle shared in their speech. “It's personal because I am non-binary, I am queer, and my identity influences my decisions and my work. There were so many times in my life, y'all, where I did not see me. I couldn't see my light. I couldn't see past my circumstances. If you know my story … I didn't see the vision clearly for myself. I couldn't see my gift. I couldn't see what my purpose was supposed to be at that time. But thank you, God, so many other people did.”

