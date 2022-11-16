Jane Goodall Said Prince Harry Originally Wanted to Raise Archie in Africa

The continent has always held a special place in the royal's heart.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 @ 01:26PM
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Photo:

Getty Images

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s oldest son, Archie, has already seen a great deal of the world between residing in Montecito, California and visiting family homes in and Canada and the U.K, it appears he and his younger sister, Lilibet, almost grew up in an entirely different exotic location altogether.

According to the Daily Mail, per Tatler, Jane Goodall, the famous primatologist and anthropologist and Harry’s longtime friend, reportedly revealed the Duke of Sussex’s former dream, explaining that “he wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children.”

Although the Sussexes ultimately decided to settle down in Central California in July 2020, shortly after stepping away from their royal duties in March of that year, Africa has played an important role in the couple’s relationship and remains close to them to this day. 

In addition to Botswana serving as a milestone location for the pair — where Prince Harry first realized he “had found a soulmate,” in Meghan while they “camped out with each other under the stars” — the continent is also home to a charity Harry co-founded called Sentebale, which aims to help children in Africa affected by poverty, HIV/AIDS, and inequality. 

During a speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, Harry opened up further about the special place Africa holds in his heart. “For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” he revealed. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Related Articles
Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth Funeral
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title
Meghan Markle teal dress
Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Daughter Lilibet's Major Milestone
Meghan Markle , Gloria Steinem
Meghan Markle Grabbed Lunch With Gloria Steinem in the Summer Version of Business Casual
Prince William Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry Plan to Spend the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death With Their Families
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrated the Fourth of July in Wyoming
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie 2019 South Africa
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Will Now Have Royal Titles
Meghan Markle Ivory Dress Prince Harry Tan Suit 2022 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Attending the Invictus Games "Means Everything" to Prince Harry
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Newborn Baby Girl's Name Has a Special Meaning
Meghan Markle white jacket necklace
Meghan Markle Wore a Pinstripe Blazer and Jeans to Read With Children as She's Reportedly "Missing Her Own"
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Birth Announcement
Meghan Markle Had to Continue a Royal Tour in Africa Despite a Fire Breaking Out in Archie's Room
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Invictus Games 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Had a Playdate With James Corden's Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blue Dress Nuku'alofa, Tonga
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Likely Return to Frogmore Cottage for the Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie 2019 Royal Tour of South Africa
Prince Harry Talks To Archie About "Grandma Diana"
Meghan Markle, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton Buckingham Balcony
Prince William Reportedly Thought Meghan Markle Wasn't Ready to Be a Royal
Prince Charles Prince Harry
Prince Charles Is Reportedly Ready to Reconcile With Prince Harry
meghan markle prince harry navy blue outfits
The 2025 Invictus Games Location Holds a Special Significance to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship