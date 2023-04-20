The Anti-Aging Moisturizer Jane Fonda Called One of Her “Favorites” Is Just $19 Right Now

Helen Mirren’s used it, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren
Photo:

Getty Images

Jane Fonda has been acting for 60 years and counting; she’s the rare actor who has not one or two career-defining roles, but so many, you simply can’t keep track of them. During this time, she’s also been a fashion and beauty icon — Barbarella and her aerobics era live rent-free in my mind. Now in her 80s, her silky, gray hair and bright complexion continue to serve as inspiration. Thankfully, Fonda’s beauty recommendations are always affordable — as is the case with the L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy-Tone Moisturizer she called one of her “favorites.” 

The Age Perfect line is formulated specifically for mature skin. All of its products are meant to restore, revive, nourish, and enhance complexions, and the Rosy Tone Moisturizer is no exception. The rich, yet easily absorbed moisturizer is formulated with peony extract and lipo hydroxy acid (LHA); the former is a soothing inflammation- and hyperpigmentation-reducing antioxidant, while the latter is a derivative of salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid) that penetrates the skin gradually to clarify, renew, and clear complexions.

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); amazon.com

The Age Perfect Rosy-Tone Moisturizer is usually $25, which makes it an always-affordable buy, but right now, it’s $19) at Amazon. Besides Fonda, Age Perfect has 3,600+ five-star ratings from shoppers who “can’t live without it,” and Hellen Mirren has also used it in preparation for red-carpet events, per the brand. 

Shoppers are obsessed, to put it lightly. Scores of them report being repurchasers, and the reviews are absolutely glowing thanks to the formula’s hydration and slight pink tint. A shopper in their late 60s wrote, “It adds just enough hydration and a hint of color. [It] makes my skin appear more youthful.” A 70-year-old shopper said it’s “smooth on your skin and adds a rosy color to your face,” so much so, they added, “When using this cream, I don't need to use face makeup.” One final shopper “noticed a significant change in wrinkle-reduction,” to the point where they’ve “gotten several compliments.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Jane Fonda- and Helen Mirren-used L’Oréal Rosy-Tone Moisturizer while it’s 24 percent off. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Two Women Apply Face Cream Smiling Lead
My 56-Year-Old Mom and 76-Year-Old Grandma Have Been Using This $8 Hydrating Face Cream Since the ‘90s
True & Co Loungewear Launch
The Amazon Brand Known for Its Comfy Bras Just Launched Loungewear That Can Be Worn Out of the House
Hailey Beiber Used Brand Simihaze Beauty All-Over-Tint
My Secret to a Faux Sun-Kissed Glow Is This Skin Tint From a Makeup Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Related Articles
Two Women Apply Face Cream Smiling Lead
My 56-Year-Old Mom and 76-Year-Old Grandma Have Been Using This $8 Hydrating Face Cream Since the ‘90s
La Roche Posay Vit C shopper reviews derm quotes one-off
Dermatologists Give This Brightening Serum the Green Light, and Shoppers Over 65 Use It to Smooth Skin
I'm a beauty editor and after two years i finally need another bottle of this glow inducing serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I’m on My Second Bottle of This Multitasking Serum From an Oprah-Favorite Brand
Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands
Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands
Shopper loved Olay CC Cream
70-Year-Old Shoppers Are Loyal to This Tone-Correcting Cream That Makes Them Look “10 to 15 Years Younger”
Best Moisturizers with SPF Tested
The 10 Best Moisturizers with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Peter Thomas Roth Water Cream
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Swear This Cooling Moisturizer Plumps and Softens Skin
True Botanical SuperSea Brooke Shield Exclusive
Brooke Shields Says This Serum Makes Her Skin So “Firm” and “Sculpted,” I Had to Try It for Myself
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$19 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
Tatcha Retinol Review
I Can’t Stop Staring at Myself During Zoom Meetings Because This Smoothing Serum Makes My Skin So Glowy
Shoppers Say This Caffeine-Infused Eye Gel Makes Tired Under-Eyes Look âRefreshedâ in Minutes
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Their Eyes Look “Brighter and Younger” Thanks to This New Caffeine-Infused Gel
Farmhouse Fresh CPC - Shoppers in Their 50s Are Seeing "Less Wrinkles" Thanks to This Silky, Anti-Aging Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles
Shoppers in Their 70s Say They Look Like They're In Their 50s After Using This $25 K-Beauty Vitamin C Serum
Middle-Aged Shoppers Say Their Skin Improved "Significantly" Thanks to This Now-$19 K-Beauty Serum
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
My skin hasn't been the same since using this supermodel-used serum that's finally on sale
I'm a Beauty Editor, and I've Already Finished 2 Bottles of This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Sensitive Skin Amazon Hack
A Nurse Practitioner Recommended This $12 Hack to Calm My Eczema-Prone, Tomato-Red Skin