Jane Fonda Said Jennifer Lopez "Never Apologized" for Cutting Her Eyebrow in 'Monster-In-Law' Slap Scene

Blame it on J.Lo's huge diamond ring.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on March 25, 2023 @ 12:07PM
Jennifer Lopez seemingly took Monster-in-Law Viola Fields's advice to never "go and slap somebody and then apologize." According to Jane Fonda, who played Fields, the mother of J.Lo's fiancé in the 2005 romantic comedy, Lopez apparently "got some backbone" and didn't say sorry after accidentally cutting her face during the film's iconic slap scene. 

On Thursday, Fonda made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and while reflecting on her past roles, she recalled how the pop star left her with a cut above her eyebrow after the two went back and forth striking each other ahead of Lopez and Michael Vartan characters' wedding day in the movie.  

"Well, okay, the thing that comes to mind right away is, we have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me, I slap her. Well, Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring," Fonda told Barrymore. "And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow."

She added, "You know, she's never apologized."

Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda

Shutterstock

Lopez, however, remembers things a little differently. Back in 2019, she broke down the scene in a video posted to her YouTube channel, saying she was "mortified" after one of her slaps resulted in a blood blister at the top of Fonda's eye. 

"The scene took on a life of its own," J.Lo said. "I just remember afterward Jane had a blood blister right at the top of her eye. My nail, like, went up into her eye. I was like...so sorry!" Lopez added, "She didn't care. She's such a gangster bitch. I just love her."

