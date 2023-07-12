The Anti-Aging Skincare Brand Behind Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda’s Youthful Glows Is on Sale Starting at $11

These eight picks smooth wrinkles and fine lines.

Published on July 12, 2023 @ 06:30AM

Anti-Aging Beauty Brand Used by Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda Prime Day Sale
It’s the last day of Amazon’s biggest summer shopping event, which means now is your final chance to score the most epic markdowns of the season. The retailer is currently offering deals in every department, but the beauty selection is especially exceptional. Whether you’re looking to restock your favorite products or welcome new finds into your daily regimen, don’t miss Amazon’s wide array of Prime Day 2023 beauty sales.

Personally, I’m expanding my skincare collection with discounted L’Oréal Paris picks. Not only is the brand offering major Prime Day markdowns, but it’s loved by shoppers and celebrities alike. Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda both turn to L’Oréal’s anti-aging skincare formulas — and based on their youthful complexions alone, I’m sold. For your best skin yet, snag the eight best L’Oréal products below, with prices starting at just $11.

Best L’Oréal Prime Day Deals: 

Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum

Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum

Amazon

Like I said, I’ll take whatever Jane Fonda is using. At 85 years old, the multi-hyphenate maintains a flawless glow; and as a L’Oréal ambassador, she partially credits the brand for her complexion. In a recent interview, Fonda shared that she turns to the Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum for its anti-aging benefits. Among a slew of other skincare hero ingredients, the product is formulated with hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate, vitamin E to smooth wrinkles and fine lines, and black tea ferment to soothe and de-puff. 

In applying a few drops of the lightweight serum to clean skin both in the morning and night, you can expect a firmer, smoother complexion. Take it from one shopper who said their “face looks 10 years younger” after “less than a month” of using the L’Oréal serum.  

Eye Defense Eye Cream

L'Oreal Paris Eye Cream to Reduce Puffiness, Lines and Dark Circles

Amazon

I have extremely puffy, dark under-eyes, so I recognize the importance of a good eye cream; and this L’Oreal Defense treatment is the latest addition to my cart. The non-greasy formula gently reduces fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles thanks to its lineup of all-star ingredients. It’s made with hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin and lavender essential oil to smooth and soothe signs of aging. One reviewer called the eye treatment “magic in a jar” since they saw a “noticeable difference” in their under-eyes after just eight days of use. And that’s not even the best part; the Eye Defense cream is currently on sale for just $11, so don’t wait to introduce it to your beauty cabinet. 

Revitalift Line Plumping Water Cream

Amazon Prime Day L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Micro Hyaluronic Acid

Amazon

As its name suggests, the Revitalift Line Plumping Water Cream is like a tall drink for your complexion. It works to lock in moisture and preserve your skin’s elasticity thanks to its ceramide-rich formula. Plus, it’s made with hyaluronic acid, like the picks above, which only works to further nourish and hydrate your skin. One customer with an “extremely dry” complexion noticed a visible difference “in [their] appearance after “only four days” of using the Revitalift pick. And, a second shopper added that they “absolutely love” the cream thanks to its “very light yet moisturizing” feel. 

Revitalift Hydrating Eye Serum

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum

Amazon

Now that you’re covered with an eye cream, you’ll need an effective serum, too. The Revitalift Hydrating Eye Serum is currently on sale for less than $25, and it’s clearly a customer favorite — more than 7,000 people purchased it in the past month, alone. Amazon shoppers aren’t the only fans of the product, Eva Longoria uses it too, and says it feels “delicious to apply.” Not only does the formula deeply hydrate thanks to its hyaluronic acid ingredient, but it also de-puffs and brightens the eye area since it’s made with caffeine. For best results, massage the potent formula to your under-eyes in the morning and evening, and kiss your crow’s feet and wrinkles goodbye. 

Be sure to snag these L’Oréal skincare products while they’re still on sale before Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends tonight.  

Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer

Amazon Prime Day L'OrÃ©al Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer, Reduce Wrinkles

Amazon

Revitalift 0.3 Percent Pure Retinol Night Serum

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Night Serum .3% Pure Retinol

Revitalift 12 Percent Pure Vitamin C Serum

Loreal Revitalift Vitamin C Serum

Courtesy of Ulta

