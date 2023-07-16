Style Icon Jane Birkin Has Died at Age 76

Jane Birkin, singer, actress, and all-around '60s style icon, has died, according to France’s Culture Ministry and the French media. She was 76.



Per a report from Le Parisian, Birkin was found in her home in Paris on Sunday morning, two months after canceling a string of upcoming concerts due to health concerns (two years prior, she suffered a minor stroke).



Birkin was born in London, however, she found fame in France and lived most of her life in the country since arriving at age 21. Over her career, she released more than 20 albums (Di doo dah, Arabesque) and starred in 65 films — including La Piscine, Wonderwall, and Death on the Nile, but perhaps what she was most known for was inspiring Hermès's most iconic bag: the Birkin.

Getty

The handbag debuted in 1984 after a chance encounter between Birkin and an Hermès exec on flight from Paris to London. “I was on an airplane when a plastic bag holding all my things broke and everything fell out—my date book, papers, everything,” she told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in 2010. “Just as I was saying how I wish Hermès would make a bag that could fit all my things, the man sitting next to me happened to work for Hermès – it was Jean-Louis Dumas, the head designer!"

She continued, "They already had the Kelly bag, named after Grace Kelly, so he began work on the Birkin bag. I went down to the atelier and he had made it in cardboard. And we talked about it and I said they should make some changes, like making pockets bigger. And that’s how it was made.”



Birkin is survived by two daughters — musician and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, 51, and model Lou Doillon, 40. Her eldest daughter, photographer Kate Barry, died in 2013.