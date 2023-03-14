Jamie Lee Curtis Used This “Magic” $29 Concealer to Achieve Her Flawless Oscars Skin

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year (AKA the 95th Academy Awards) has officially wrapped, but we are far from done talking about it. Why? Because the fashion and beauty looks are too good to leave behind — and if you tuned in last night, you know exactly what I’m talking about. From bridal-inspired white gowns to classic red lips, we saw it all, but one woman stood out from the crowd: Best Supporting Actress award winner, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Wearing a floor-length, sequined gown, peep-toe shoes, and her classic short ‘do, Curtis couldn’t have looked any better. But you can’t talk about the Everything Everywhere All at Once star’s Oscars aesthetic without mentioning her flawless skin, and I just had to know her secret. Well, I found it;turns out, she had Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Magic Touch Concealer to thank.

Shop now: $29; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

According to the brand, celebrity makeup artist Grace Ahn used the concealer on Curtis to “correct, brighten, blur, and conceal.” The result was a her-skin-but-better appearance, and it basically made the actress’ face look airbrushed. This makes sense because the $29 concealer claims to create a natural finish by including “light-reflecting ingredients” while wearing comfortably.

Better yet, the product can be layered to offer both medium and full coverage, so you can lacquer it on as light or heavy as you’d like. Either way, the formula adds hydration to each point of application and ensures simple blending. It’s so good, one shopper even calls it “magic in a bottle” and a “holy grail,” saying this concealer is “everything.” Countless other reviewers have said a little goes a long way, meaning this under-$30 product will last you some time.

The Magic Touch Concealer comes in 25 shades, so you can opt for one go-to color or reach for two to highlight and color-correct like Curtis did with shades five and seven. Not to mention, the Halloween actress paired this concealer with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Luminous Foundation and used the blush stick I swear by in the shade ‘bubble gum.’ But she didn’t stop there: Curtis topped off her beauty look using the brand’s iconic Brow Wiz, Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette, and translucent Loose Setting Powder.

Shop the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer (AKA Curtis’ secret weapon for flawless skin), and check out the rest of her Oscars beauty products from the brand below.

Shop now: $38; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Shop now: $32; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Shop now: $25; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Shop now: $55; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Shop now: $38; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

