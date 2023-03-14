Jamie Lee Curtis Used This “Magic” $29 Concealer to Achieve Her Flawless Oscars Skin

Shoppers call it a “holy grail.”

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Anastasia Beverly Hills x Oscars
Photo:

Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year (AKA the 95th Academy Awards) has officially wrapped, but we are far from done talking about it. Why? Because the fashion and beauty looks are too good to leave behind — and if you tuned in last night, you know exactly what I’m talking about. From bridal-inspired white gowns to classic red lips, we saw it all, but one woman stood out from the crowd: Best Supporting Actress award winner, Jamie Lee Curtis. 

Wearing a floor-length, sequined gown, peep-toe shoes, and her classic short ‘do, Curtis couldn’t have looked any better. But you can’t talk about the Everything Everywhere All at Once star’s Oscars aesthetic without mentioning her flawless skin, and I just had to know her secret. Well, I found it;turns out, she had Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Magic Touch Concealer to thank. 

Magic Touch Concealer

Ulta

Shop now: $29; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

According to the brand, celebrity makeup artist Grace Ahn used the concealer on Curtis to “correct, brighten, blur, and conceal.” The result was a her-skin-but-better appearance, and it basically made the actress’ face look airbrushed. This makes sense because the $29 concealer claims to create a natural finish by including “light-reflecting ingredients” while wearing comfortably.

Better yet, the product can be layered to offer both medium and full coverage, so you can lacquer it on as light or heavy as you’d like. Either way, the formula adds hydration to each point of application and ensures simple blending. It’s so good, one shopper even calls it “magic in a bottle” and a “holy grail,” saying this concealer is “everything.” Countless other reviewers have said a little goes a long way, meaning this under-$30 product will last you some time. 

The Magic Touch Concealer comes in 25 shades, so you can opt for one go-to color or reach for two to highlight and color-correct like Curtis did with shades five and seven. Not to mention, the Halloween actress paired this concealer with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Luminous Foundation and used the blush stick I swear by in the shade ‘bubble gum.’ But she didn’t stop there: Curtis topped off her beauty look using the brand’s iconic Brow Wiz, Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette, and translucent Loose Setting Powder.

Shop the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer (AKA Curtis’ secret weapon for flawless skin), and check out the rest of her Oscars beauty products from the brand below.

Luminous Foundation

Ulta

Shop now: $38; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Stick Blush

Ulta

Shop now: $32; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Retractable Detail Pencil

Ulta

Shop now: $25; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Nouveau Palette

Ulta

Shop now: $55; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Loose Setting Powder

Ulta

Shop now: $38; amazon.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Jessica Alba Says the $20 Face Cream I Use Like Clockwork Is a "Must" for Everyday Hydration
Jessica Alba Says the $20 Face Cream I Use Around the Clock Is a "Must" for Everyday Hydration
Oscars Rosette Trend
This Groundbreaking Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet, and It’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023
Related Articles
Shoppers with "Fine Lines and Wrinkles" Say this Jamie lee Curtis-Used Concealer is "perfect for mature skin"
Shoppers With “Mature Skin” Can’t Stop Raving About This Concealer Jamie Lee Curtis Uses
Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
RMS Concealer Review
I Have Genetic Dark Circles, but This Lightweight Concealer Is Like a Brightening Filter for My Face
e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector
This $4 Color Corrector Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon for Camouflaging Dark Circles and Breakouts
Oscars Best Beauty - Elizabeth Olsen
The Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Amazonâs Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Best-Selling Products
Amazon’s Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Has Major Deals on Best-Selling Products Starting at $5
Zoe Saldana Nails Oscars
The $10 Top Coat Behind Zoe Saldaña’s Oscars Manicure Keeps Nails Chip-Free for a Week, Shoppers Say
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magicâ to Conceal Grays
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magic” to Conceal Grays
Michelle Yeoh wearing a blue gown with giant ruffle details
Michelle Yeoh's 25 Best Red Carpet Looks —and Counting
95th Annual Academy Awards
Halle Berry's Oscars Makeup Is an Ode to '60s Glamour
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob
InStyle Tested Beauty Product Deals
10 InStyle-Tested Beauty Products on Sale for Presidents' Day — Starting at $3
Supergoop Primer Review
I Replaced Foundation With This Blurring Primer That Even Conceals My Tomato-Red Complexion
Alison Brie Says This Serum Thatâs Loved By Over 4,000 Shoppers Revived Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows
Alison Brie Uses This Serum From an Editor-Approved Brand to Regrow the Brows She Once “Tweezed to Death”
Best Concealers
The 13 Best Concealers of 2023 That Brighten, Correct, and Camouflage Skin
Best Drugstore Foundations
The 13 Best Drugstore Foundations of 2023