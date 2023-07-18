Jamie Lee Curtis Had the Most Heartwarming Response to the Arrival of Lindsay Lohan’s Baby Boy

Jamie Lee Curtis is officially a “movie” grandmother, and her latest Instagram post confirms she is overjoyed with emotions for her new title.

After her “movie daughter,” Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed their first little one, a baby boy named Luai, into the world, she couldn’t help but celebrate her “movie” family.

Curtis congratulated Lohan by posting a throwback photo from when the actresses played mom and daughter in the 2003 film Freaky Friday.

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan,” she captioned the post.

The Disney duo have treasured their friendship since meeting each other on the set of Freaky Friday nearly two decades ago. So much so, that Curtis gave Lohan some sage advice about balancing a her work-life schedule as a new mother.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” Lohan told Allure last month.

Recently, Lohan and Curtis have been in cahoots about a sequel to Freaky Friday (Lohan’s highest-grossing film). Last May, the pair reunited for an interview with New York Times and teased “It’s going to happen.”

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” she told the publication. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there's a movie to be made.’ "

Lohan added, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."