Jamie Lee Curtis Completely Forgot That She Kissed Michelle Yeoh

"I don't really remember what happened."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 02:53PM
Jamie Lee Curtis Independent Spirit
Photo:

Getty Images

While it may seem like it was a million years ago thanks to how quickly awards season is hurdling towards the finish line with this weekend's Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis's SAG Awards kiss will be a core memory for fans of Everything Everywhere All at Once — but Curtis says she forgot it even happened.

During her time on the Independent Spirit Awards red carpet, Curtis said that even though the moment went viral online, she's been so busy that she let it completely slip from her memory. And, she notes, part of it was that she was so shocked that she even won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture that night. 

"I didn't know I actually kissed Michelle until they showed me," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm telling you, the word shocked — you people, you must think we all think we're gonna win things. I'm not of that ilk. I don't wake up and going like, 'Mhm...gonna win.' I don't think about it. I try not to think about it for one second because it's not about that for me. It's about the actual work I get to do, and the rest of this is sort of the make-believe part."

When asked about the kiss, she explained that it was a combination of surprise and the surreal reality of being at an awards show with her co-stars and friends.

"Weirdly enough, since the make-believe part is the work, this part is make-believe to me," she continued. "So, I'm in shock when that happened, and I don't really remember what happened."

Jamie Lee Curtis Independent Spirit

Getty Images

Curtis also explained what she said to Yeoh after the kiss, since the internet has been wondering since it happened. "I love her. We love each other," she said, finally settling the speculation.

Curtis went on to share that the speech she gave on stage is what she'll forever call her "shock speech." Trust her, she knows it's basically incomprehensible. 

"I watched it — somebody showed it to me — none of it makes sense. I'm like talking about my parents. My grandparents were from Hungary and Denmark, my father was born in New York City. It's like, my shock speech," Curtis said.

Related Articles
Rihanna
Rihanna's Oscar Prep Includes Showing Her Son Her Old Music Videos
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's High-Slit Tuxedo Dress Was Covered in So Many Sequins
Halsey
Halsey Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath at Lanvin
All the Outrageous Items Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominee Gift Bags
The 2023 Oscar Nominee Gift Bag Has a Whopping Six-Figure Value
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
Lily Collins Bangs
Lily Collins Says Her Bangs Are Here to Stay
Jena Malone Hunger Games
Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By a 'Hunger Games' Co-Worker
Rihanna black panther wakanda forever premiere
Rihanna Will Perform "Lift Me Up" at the 2023 Oscars
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown
Fatal Attraction on Paramount Plus
Paramount Dropped Its First Teaser for 'Fatal Attraction' With Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week