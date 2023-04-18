Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed She Spent COVID Lockdown With Her Godson Jake Gyllenhaal

The quarantine pairing we didn't know we needed.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 11:11AM
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Living together can make or break a friendship. Against all odds, Jake Gyllenhaal and his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis, rekindled their relationship during the COVID-19 lockdown. From living next door to each other during quarantine to spending nearly a year living together in self-isolation, the pandemic made the two closer than ever.

On Monday, at the Los Angeles premiere of Gyllenhaal's new war action film, The Covenant (hits theaters April 21), the pair opened up to People about what it was like living in such close quarters during COVID and taking to the kitchen to keep busy. Much like the rest of the world, the godmother and godson duo even perfected their bread baking skills. (Celebs — they're just like us!)

"He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot," the Oscar winner told the publication about Gyllenhaal’s bread-baking mastery, adding that it was "very good.”

As for what else they did to fill their free time, like many others, they had to keep themselves entertained with unconventional methods. "So singing, acting, sourdough," added Curtis. "And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on."

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Aside from keeping the boredom at bay, the period of self-isolation was a moment in their relationship where they were able to deepen their connection.

"We've just gotten to know each other," she revealed. "He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne [his girlfriend] lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.”

Despite the lockdown being over, Gyllenhaal shared that he continued to indulge in his newfound love of baking. "I am still eating sourdough," he expressed. "Yes. I haven't stopped. Even though we're out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough."

The Everything, Everywhere All at Once star shared the piece of advice she gave her godson before his rise to stardom, "I sort of looked at him and said, 'I've done this for a long time. You're just starting. There may be things your parents don't have the experience, strength and hope that I do. Please use that if you need to.'"

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Skintight Crop Top and Moto Jacket Made Her Coachella's Resident Cool Girl
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Posted a Rare Message to Commemorate Her Birthday
Deacon and Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Album Release Party
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunited for Their Son Deacon's Album Release Party
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2019 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen's Bike-Riding Attire Included Tiny Denim Shorts
chrissy teigen esti bath selfie instagram
Chrissy Teigen Got Candid About Her Post-Pregnancy Body While Enjoying Bathtime With Daughter Esti
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Paired Her Sheer Zebra Jumpsuit With Batgirl Sunglasses on the Red Carpet
Britney Spears
Britney Spears's "Brutally Honest" Memoir Could Be On Shelves Before the Holidays
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Archie and Lilibet's Exclusion From the Coronation Reportedly Led to Meghan Markle's Decision to Stay Home
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Channeled Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Newspaper Dress
Lady Gaga
President Biden Gave Lady Gaga a New Job
jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez Channeled Amelia Earhart in Her Latest Photo Dump
NEWS: Rihanna x ASAP couple outfit
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly Wrote About Her Traumatic Childhood and Going to the Strip Club With Her Mom
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Released Her First New Music Since Being Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kris Jenner Gifted Kourtney Kardashian Her Ring From Her Marriage With Robert Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick
TBT: Kourtney Kardashian Thought Scott Disick Was "So Annoying" When They First Met