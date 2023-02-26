Shoppers With “Mature Skin” Can’t Stop Raving About This Concealer Jamie Lee Curtis Uses

Jamie Lee Curtis has had an enviable acting career. Despite starring in several of my favorite horrors (like Halloween and Scream Queens) and being the daughter of Psycho star Janet Leigh, she has avoided being typecast into that genre. She has spent the last few decades with plenty of other notable roles in movies including Freaky Friday and the much-lauded Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has earned her her first Oscar nomination.

The latter has been a whirlwind of award nominations and success, which means endless beauty and fashion inspiration from the cast including, of course, Curtis. And it just so happens that her makeup artist Grace Ahn told Prevention last month that the key product behind her elegant and smooth complexion is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer.

The concealer comes in 25 shades and Ahn said that she likes to use it on Curtis because even with “very thin layers” it “really [evens] out the skin while still looking like real skin.” The Magic Touch Concealer doesn’t just count Jamie Lee Curtis as a fan — it has over 6,000 five-star reviews across retailers like Ulta, Sephora, and ABH.

Ulta

Shop now: $29; amazon.com and ulta.com

While reading through the many glowing reviews, I noticed that dozens of the five-star ratings came from people who said this is an especially great concealer for mature complexions. One shopper said it was “perfect” for their mature skin,” adding that it “ corrects, brightens, blurs, and conceals while blending to a luminous second-skin finish.”

Other reviewers commend it for its long-lasting powers on skin with “fine lines and wrinkles.” One said that their “under-eyes didn’t crease at all while [they] worked a 16-hour shift.” Another shopper said they bought the concealer to wear during “12-hour overnight shifts" — and raved that it “holds up well.”

Like Ahn, shoppers concur that you really only need the smallest amount of product to create an even and glowing complexion that “doesn’t oxidize.” Head to Amazon and Ulta to shop the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer, which has a fervent fan base from thousands of shoppers and Jamie Lee Curtis.

