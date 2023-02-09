Kate Winslet Revealed That James Cameron Was the One Who Drew Her in 'Titanic'

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Titanic, the three-plus-hour movie that people actually watched in movie theaters and made stars out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio (who remembers the two-tape VHS set). And since people are celebrating the James Cameron masterpiece, fun facts are, ahem, resurfacing from the maritime epic, including the tidbit about the iconic "draw me like one of your French girls scene" between Jack and Rose. In past interviews, Winslet shared that it wasn't DiCaprio who actually drew the sketch of Rose, it was director James Cameron. For anyone who needs a reminder, it's the scene in the film where Rose reclines on a settee wearing nothing but the Heart of the Ocean.

"No, Jim Cameron actually drew that. Maybe no one even knows that until this moment right now," Winslet said during an interview with Stephen Colbert back in 2017. "Jim Cameron drew that and he did actually sketch me." She also assured viewers that during the production of that scene, she was wearing a bathing suit, not naked.

In 2014, Winslet told Yahoo! Movies U.K. that she sometimes gets asked to autograph printed pictures of that scene.



"I don't sign that one," she said. "It feels very uncomfortable. Why would you do that? ... They were asking me to sign it. People ask me to sign that one a lot, and actually there's a photo of it as well that someone's lifted from a still of the film. That photo gets passed around. It's like, 'No, I didn't mean for it to be a photograph that I would end up seeing 16, 17 years later.' It is still haunting me."

Winslet mentioned Titanic again as she did press for Avatar 2, which reunited her with Cameron.

"My daughter actually had this at school. It was quite weird. She said someone came up to her having figured out after four years of being in school together that I was her mother. And said [to her], 'Oh my God, I've seen your mom's boobs!'" Winslet said on the Graham Norton Show.

Titanic comes back to theaters on Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine's Day and to offer up a major dose of nostalgia for fans looking to catch Cameron's hands or remember that Jack and Rose really would have fit on that door.

