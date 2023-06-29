Jada Pinkett Smith Promises That 'Red Table Talk' Will Be Back

With her book on the horizon, she says she's "always looking for the next innovative thing."

Published on June 29, 2023 @ 12:45PM
Jada Pinkett Smith already made history with her now-defunct Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Where else did we get to watch Olivia Jade speak out about the college admissions scandal? Who else could explain "entanglement" to us? And that whole Jordyn Woods thing? It was more than an entanglement. While fans had to pour one out for the show when Meta killed the series back in April, Pinkett Smith wants everyone to know that it's going to be back. However, she didn't offer any details on what exactly would be happening — yet.

"We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us," she told People. "And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing."

Clara Amfo and Jada Pinkett Smith speak during a Q&A at the Facebook Watch: Red Table Talk screening

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Facebook Watch

"Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book," she said, referencing her upcoming memoir, Worthy, out on Oct. 17. "We've got some really interesting stuff happening with RTT. I'm excited about that journey as well."

She went on to say that while she shared a lot on RTT, which also had appearances from her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter, Willow, there was more that she didn't get a chance to reveal. It's all in the book, she assures fans.

"So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don't," she said. "There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT."

"In the book, I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey," she finished. "I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright."

After news of the show's untimely ending made headlines, Pinkett Smith made a statement on Instagram, assuring viewers that she was already working hard on "finding a new home" for the show.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," she wrote at the time. "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

