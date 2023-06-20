Jacob Elordi Made a Case For Leather Jackets in the Summer

During the summer, there's typically no shortage (pun intended) of celebrities stepping out in short shorts — from Pedro Pascal’s risky, mini Valentino shorts at the Met Gala to Milo Ventimiglia’s teeny tiny post-workout shorts. The latest celebrity to commit to the knees out lifestyle is Jacob Elordi who wore a pair of thigh-baring bottoms during Milan Fashion Week.

Over the weekend, the actor arrived at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show sporting the (literal) hottest summer take on tailored suiting: a structured leather jacket. For the event, the Euphoria heartthrob paired his unpractical but stylish summer leather with a delicate white dress shirt and a skinny black tie adorned with a metal detail along the bottom. Not only was his bold take on the leather jacket an unexpected choice, but so were his black pleated mid-thigh length shorts.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Elordi complemented his schoolboy-inspired look with a tousled hairstyle, as well as a pair of black shades, a smattering of rings, white Nike socks, and studded Chelsea boots.

Just a day before, the actor was spotted in Milan wearing a relaxed 'fit that was more on par with his signature off-duty, cool-boy style. With a journal in hand and a dark maroon bag slung over his shoulder, he sported an oversized polo with a pair of wide-leg denim pants. A Polo Ralph Lauren bucket hat, black sunglasses, chunky chain necklaces, and Valentino Garavani high-top sneakers rounded out his look.

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images

The actor is no stranger to fashion — from his dapper red carpet looks to his collection of tiny bags. Whether he's running errands or balancing several cups of iced coffees, the actor always perfects his laidback aesthetic.