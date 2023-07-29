Fashion J.Crew Just Dropped 200+ Flirty Dresses for Summer, and I'm Adding These 5 to My Cart Including a Barbiecore slip dress and a ‘White Lotus’ inspired frock. By Leah Groth Leah Groth Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 29, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: J.Crew J.Crew has been majorly slaying the dress game this summer. With Olympia Gayot at the helm as womenswear director, the iconic brand refuses to quit churning out flirty frocks. Earlier this summer we saw a lot of gingham, linen, and crisp cotton. Now that we are heading into August, the collection is getting a little more transitory and delving into some of the hottest pop-up trends of the moment. Just this week, the ‘Crew dropped more than 200 new sizzling summer dresses — including a Barbicore slip dress, a très European apron dress, and a silky short-sleeved silhouette you can easily style into the fall. Here are the five just-released dresses that are already in my shopping cart: Gwyneth Slip Dress, $98 Short-Sleeve Maxi Slip Dress, $228 New Apron Dress, $268 Stefania Dress in Limone Scarf Print, $248 Scoop Neck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey, $98 Gwyneth Slip Dress in Neon Fuschia J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $98 J.Crew’s Gwyneth slip dress has become a best-selling style on the site. The ‘90s-inspired charmeuse number is one of my favorites because there are a million ways to wear it — alone, with a jean jacket, over a t-shirt — the list goes on. With Barbiecore heating up, this new neon fuschia color is sure to sell out fast, which is why I am ordering it ASAP. Short-Sleeve Maxi Slip Dress J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $228 This golden beige floor-length slip dress is so smooth and drape-y in all the right places. The plunging, collared neckline makes it sexy but sophisticated; an elegant classic that you’re sure to wear time and time again. I plan on wearing it to formal events with gold sandals this summer, and then pairing it with cowboy boots and a jean jacket for a more casual but polished fall look. It has a “luxurious sheen,” per the brand, and its 54-inch length skims the floor. New Apron Dress J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $268 Made out of crisp, 100 percent cotton, this fit-and-flare frock makes me think of summers on the French Riviera. Simply exquisite design details like a square neckline, thick straps, and of course, the striking back bow, immediately grab attention. If you as me, this is *the* perfect dress for late summer vacation trips. Stefania Dress in Limone Scarf Print J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com I am going to pay homage to White Lotus in this super fun mini dress, designed with a sunny and citrusy Italian-inspired print. Offering major “Dolce Vita” vibes, I can just picture Mia and Lucia frolicking around the piazza in this vibrant little number that will never go out of style. But if you’re eyeing it, order it fast — several sizes have already sold out. Scoop Neck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $98 J.Crew always brings the A-game when it comes to elevated basics. This anything-but-boring black midi dress is the perfect one-and-done essential, as it can be dressed up or down and styled in a million different ways. An added bonus? It’d make a great travel dress, as it looks comfortable enough to wear for hours on an airplane. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand Are So Comfy, They Feel Like “Pajamas” Large-Breasted Shoppers Say This Slip-Proof Strapless Bra Stays Put Through “Jumping and Dancing” My Neglected, Callused Skin Is the Softest It's Ever Been After 1 Week of Using This Miracle Hand Cream