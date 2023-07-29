J.Crew Just Dropped 200+ Flirty Dresses for Summer, and I'm Adding These 5 to My Cart

Including a Barbiecore slip dress and a ‘White Lotus’ inspired frock.

By
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

J.Crew Summer Dress Arrival
Photo:

J.Crew

J.Crew has been majorly slaying the dress game this summer. With Olympia Gayot at the helm as womenswear director, the iconic brand refuses to quit churning out flirty frocks. Earlier this summer we saw a lot of gingham, linen, and crisp cotton. Now that we are heading into August, the collection is getting a little more transitory and delving into some of the hottest pop-up trends of the moment. 

Just this week, the ‘Crew dropped more than 200 new sizzling summer dresses — including a Barbicore slip dress, a très European apron dress, and a silky short-sleeved silhouette you can easily style into the fall. Here are the five just-released dresses that are already in my shopping cart:

Gwyneth Slip Dress in Neon Fuschia 

J.Crew Gwyneth slip dress in luster charmeuse

J.Crew

J.Crew’s Gwyneth slip dress has become a best-selling style on the site. The ‘90s-inspired charmeuse number is one of my favorites because there are a million ways to wear it — alone, with a jean jacket, over a t-shirt — the list goes on. With Barbiecore heating up, this new neon fuschia color is sure to sell out fast, which is why I am ordering it ASAP. 

Short-Sleeve Maxi Slip Dress

J.Crew Short-sleeve maxi slip dress in luster crepe

J.Crew

This golden beige floor-length slip dress is so smooth and drape-y in all the right places. The plunging, collared neckline makes it sexy but sophisticated; an elegant classic that you’re sure to wear time and time again. I plan on wearing it to formal events with gold sandals this summer, and then pairing it with cowboy boots and a jean jacket for a more casual but polished fall look. It has a “luxurious sheen,” per the brand, and its 54-inch length skims the floor.

New Apron Dress

J.Crew New apron dress

J.Crew

Made out of crisp, 100 percent cotton, this fit-and-flare frock makes me think of summers on the French Riviera. Simply exquisite design details like a square neckline, thick straps, and of course, the striking back bow, immediately grab attention. If you as me, this is *the* perfect dress for late summer vacation trips. 

Stefania Dress in Limone Scarf Print

J.Crew Stefania dress in limone scarf print

J.Crew

I am going to pay homage to White Lotus in this super fun mini dress, designed with a sunny and citrusy Italian-inspired print. Offering major “Dolce Vita” vibes, I can just picture Mia and Lucia frolicking around the piazza in this vibrant little number that will never go out of style. But if you’re eyeing it, order it fast — several sizes have already sold out. 

Scoop Neck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey

J.Crew Scoopneck A-line midi dress in matte jersey

J.Crew

J.Crew always brings the A-game when it comes to elevated basics. This anything-but-boring black midi dress is the perfect one-and-done essential, as it can be dressed up or down and styled in a million different ways. An added bonus? It’d make a great travel dress, as it looks comfortable enough to wear for hours on an airplane. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand âFit Like Magicâ
Amazon Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand Are So Comfy, They Feel Like “Pajamas”
Strapless Bra Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Large-Breasted Shoppers Say This Slip-Proof Strapless Bra Stays Put Through “Jumping and Dancing”
Milk Hand Cream
My Neglected, Callused Skin Is the Softest It's Ever Been After 1 Week of Using This Miracle Hand Cream
Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Tiniest Over-$300 Mesh Mini Dress â and I Found Similar Versions Starting at $15
Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts’ Sneaker-Like Flats Are From an Under-the-Radar Label Katie Holmes Also Wears
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Throwback Pic Reminded Us of the Sexy Style Trend Everyone Needs
Fruit of the Loom Bra
The Wire-Free Bra That Shoppers Call “Sexy” Yet “Practical” Is Somehow on Sale for $8 at Amazon
JCrew Summer Sale
J.Crew’s Major End of Summer Sale Is Unbelievably Good — Including Double Discounts Up to 82% Off
Amazon Designer Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped 500+ New Designer Arrivals, and the 10 Best Include Hollywood-Loved Denim and Jewelry
Sofia Richie wears a quiet luxury outfit.
Sofia Richie Is Working on a "Top Secret-ish" Fashion Line
Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
Ways to Wear a Striped Shirt
11 Fail-Safe Striped Shirt Outfits for Summer
Drop Waist Dress
If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments
$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead
Storm Reid X New Balance
Storm Reid Goes Back to Her Atlanta Roots for a New Balance Collab
Steve Madden x Harlem Festival of Culture
Steve Madden's Latest Collab Is Making Us Look
All Eyes Were on Julia Fox's Sexy, Cut-Out Beach Swimsuit â and I Found TK Similar Styles Starting at $17
Julia Fox’s One-Piece Is the Sexiest Swimsuit I’ve Seen All Summer — and I Found a $17 Version
Martha Stewart Bermuda Shorts
Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer
A woman wears a tweed vest
9 Fall Business Casual Outfits That Will Get You Excited to Dress for Work