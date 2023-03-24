I'm a J.Crew-Obsessed Shopper, and These Are 6 New Spring Arrivals in My Cart Right Now

Fact: I have been obsessed with J.Crew for well over half my life. At the age of 14, I remember rushing to the mail room at boarding school every afternoon, praying that the monthly J.Crew catalog was tucked into my cubby so I could spend hours dog-earing everything on my wishlist. After all, the glossy lookbook was basically the handbook for preppy fashion in the late ‘90s, with supermodels like Amber Valletta, Lauren Hutton, and Elaine Irwin making a serious case for wearing rugby shirts, barn jackets, and rollneck sweaters.

In 2020, Olympia Gayot took over as womenswear director of the iconic brand, and has brought back some of that New England prep nostalgia with a twist, and nothing demonstrates that more than the Spring 2023 collection. Here’s everything I am ordering from J.Crew’s catalog this spring — and luckily most of the pieces are on sale:

Ruffle-Hem Slip Dress

J.Crew

It’s safe to say that prior to the mid-90s, I had never heard of the term gingham. However, the J. Crew catalog indoctrinated the checked pattern into my vocabulary and I have been obsessed ever since. I will be rocking this ‘90s-inspired gingham slip dress with an exaggerated ruffle hem to every special event this summer. You can snag it in a classic black-and-white colorway or pretty pink-on-pink.

Shop now: $115–$198 (Originally $198); jcrew.com

Cotton Blend Rollneck Sweater

J.Crew

This simple but statement sweater is so iconic that J. Crew trademarked the term “rollneck.” I follow Gayot on social media, and when she announced the return of the elevated basic (which was originally launched in 1989) by sharing a flashback catalog cover with Amber Valletta rocking one, I dropped everything and ordered it in a few colors; you should too, because it is currently on sale for 33 percent off. The lightweight cotton sweater is perfect to throw on chilly spring days.

Shop now: $80 (Originally $118); jcrew.com

Bristol Blazer

J.Crew

Every girl needs a warm-weather blazer in their closet, and this gorgeous linen blend double-breasted beauty is the answer to spring and summer smart dress. Periwinkle, another trademark Crew color from the ‘90s is making a comeback, and I love this muted take on it. Like many items in its collection, this blazer is available in classic, petite, and tall in sizes 000 to 24. Shoppers say it “fits beautifully” and is nice enough to wear to weddings.

Shop now: $168 with code SHOPNOW (Originally $248); jcrew.com

New Patch Pocket Chino Shorts

J.Crew

These super easy, elevated shorts can be dressed up or down, making them a versatile piece for both spring and summer. J.Crew features the chino shorts heavily in its spring campaign, styling them with everything from heels to cropped cashmere tops. The 97 percent cotton shorts have two patch pockets on the front and are available in five colors, including khaki and light green.

Shop now: $50–$60 (Originally $80); jcrew.com

Lucie Bow Slingback Sandals

J.Crew

I’m all about versatility, and these adorable slingback sandals pretty much go with everything I plan on wearing this spring. The chunky heels make them totally wearable for hours on end, while the denim double bow adds a fun and fresh element. If bows aren’t your thing, you can also snap them up with regular straps in leather, instead.

Shop now: $115–$190 (Originally $238); jcrew.com

Relaxed Fit Cotton Poplin Cropped Shirt

J.Crew

I love shopping Gayot’s curated collection on the site, which includes all of her current J.Crew faves. One of the new spring staples she’s loving is this updated version of the traditional button-down shirt; while relaxed and a tad oversized in fit, the cropped length makes it the perfect pairing for a high-waisted skirt, shorts, or pants. Plus, it’s available in tons of preppy stripes or a chambray option that’s easy to style with anything.

Shop now: $50–$75 (Originally $90–$118); jcrew.com

