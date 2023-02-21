J.Crew Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Items for the Next 6 Hours — Including Meghan Markle’s Rain Coat

There are some clothing labels that I’ll never get tired of, and J.Crew is one of them. With its effortlessly chic attire and well-made fabrics, there’s nothing to dislike about the brand. But I’ll let you in on one of my J.Crew secrets: I almost never buy anything at full price. Every so often, the fashion house offers unbeatable discounts on coveted pieces. When that happens, I stock up on everything I’ve been eyeing — and one of those mega sales is going on right now. But there’s a catch; the sale is only live for a few more hours.

Until tonight at, J.Crew is slashing an additional 60 percent off all sale-section items with code WEEKEND. Yes, you read that right; we’re talking double discounts. This means you can lock in up to 90 percent savings on tops, coats, bottoms, and more. Best of all, celebrity-worn pieces are included in the sale, such as Meghan Markle’s Perfect Lightweight Jacket. But deals are going quick (that coat is almost completely sold out except for one size), and the sale is coming to a close wickedly fast. To make sure you lock in your new favorite J.Crew picks before time runs out, I’m sharing my top 10 finds below. So ditch the aimless scrolling and get shopping.

Best Double-Discounted J.Crew Pieces

If you shop for anything during the J.Crew sale, it should be this ruffle-hem dress. Not only is it 90 percent off (yes, you read that right), but it’s the perfect transitional piece. The brown and white leopard print makes it ideal for winter, while the off-the-shoulder detail adds a touch of spring. It’s also timeless, making it a great option for shoppers of all ages.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $368); jcrew.com

I have to call out these vintage jeans while we’re talking about spring, because the season officially kicks off next month. The dusty green color begs to be worn, while the corduroy material keeps them comfortable. You'll also fall in love with the high-rise waist and classic straight leg.

Shop now: $38 (Originally $118); jcrew.com

Accessories are just as important as clothing staples, and for $10, you need to snag these drop earrings. The three-inch set is embellished with crystal-like additions and pearl details. Add them to any outfit to add instant luxury and sophistication.

Show now: $10 (Originally $48); jcrew.com

Like I said before, I have 10 top favorite J.Crew finds, and I’m listing the rest of them below. But there are over 100 other styles to be discovered. For the full assortment, simply head over to the J.Crew’s sale section. No matter what you find, you’ll get an additional 60 percent off with code WEEKEND. But make sure you shop sooner rather than later, or the sale may wrap before you even get the chance to check out.

Shop now: $160 (Originally $498); jcrew.com

Shop now: $38 (Originally $198); jcrew.com

Shop now: $36 (Originally $128); jcrew.com

Shop now: $9 (Originally $80); jcrew.com

Shop now: $64 (Originally $248); jcrew.com

Shop now: $32 (Originally $110); jcrew.com

Shop now: $41 (Originally $128); jcrew.com