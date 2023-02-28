I’m a 36D, and I Can Go Bra-Less With This Supportive Tank From My Favorite Elevated Basics Brand

While I have always loathed wearing bras, I’m a 36D, and, well, my boobs need a little support. Therefore, I am always on the hunt for comfortable alternatives to the traditional brassiere, including bralettes, shapewear, and shirts or dresses with shelf bras. Recently I discovered the perfect tank with support courtesy of J.Crew, and now I own it in pretty much every color. In short, I am obsessed.

For nearly three decades J.Crew has been one of my go-to brands for elevated basics. Recently, while on the hunt for the perfect shelf bra tank, I came across the Perfect Fit Shelf-Bra Tank Top on its website, and ordered it in multiple colors. Made out of 100 percent cotton, the soft, finely ribbed top feels great against my skin. I also love the skin-skimming silhouette with a subtly scooped neckline. As for length, it hits right under the hipbone with a 23-inch length. It’s basically the perfect length — not too long but not a crop top either.

The tank is available in sizes 2XS through 3XL in six colors, including a navy and white stripes, black, oatmeal, bright orange, and gray. You can snag it on sale for $25 right now.

J.Crew

Shop now: $25 (Originally $35–$40); jcrew.com

Most importantly, the support is amazing, even for a larger chest size. The biggest problems with shelf-bra tops that I’ve come across is that the band is either too tight, which results in painful discomfort, or not tight enough, equating to zero support. This top is just tight enough to keep the girls up, but not so tight that you want to rip it off halfway through the day. Of the many positive reviews on the J.Crew website, women who wear as large as a 40DD attest to this.

“I had given up on bra tanks due to [the] band being too tight/uncomfortable but this one changed my attitude toward bra tanks,” wrote one 34DD woman who ordered a medium. “It’s a thicker cotton with wide enough shoulder straps that I can wear a bra with it too, which gives it a more fitted, held together look.” One shopper even dubbed the simple top as “life-changing.”

The tank looks great with sweats, leggings, skirts, shorts, and jeans; you can choose to wear it alone or layer it. Take my word for it: You will want to wear it with everything in your closet because it is seriously that comfortable, cute, and versatile. My one piece of advice that most reviewers note as well would be to size up. While I usually would opt for a small in J.Crew tops, I ordered a medium for this tank, which is the perfect size.

Be forewarned that the Perfect Fit Shelf Bra Tank Top sells out regularly — especially when J.Crew is running a sale — so if your preferred size and color combination is in stock, you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.

