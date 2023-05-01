J.Crew Just Slashed an Extra 60% Off 300+ Sale Items — Including the T-Shirt Demi Moore Owns “Stacks” Of

As a fashion editor, I’m constantly trying out new brands thanks to always being on the receiving end of the latest style news and obtaining the latest brand designs. But no matter how many blouses I try or shoes I slip on, one brand consistently stands out from the rest. The brand in question is none other than J.Crew.

From J.Crew’s timeless pieces to its impressive celebrity lineup, including Michelle Yeoh, Diane Keaton, Meghan Markle, and more, the brand sets itself apart. The best part is that the brand is always slashing down its prices, and right now you can save an extra 60 percent off all sale styles during its Midseason Sale. All you have to do to lock in the unbeatable discounts is stack up your cart with your favorite J.Crew finds and use code SALEONSALE before May 3. To help get you started, I’m sharing some of the pieces I’m shopping ASAP below.

10 Best Sale-On-Sale J.Crew Picks

The first piece I’m shopping for no matter what is the Vintage Cotton V-neck T-Shirt. Demi Moore herself recommended this top to me, calling it her “favorite” and saying she owns “stacks” of the style basic. I get why she does, as the tee is an essential wardrobe piece that can be repurposed day after day, while the 100 percent cotton material is top tier. Best of all, my favorite color in the line up, Rich Spruce, comes out to just $8 right now.

I’m also a sucker for jeans, making these high-rise bottoms a must-have. Not only are they just $22 during the double-discount sale, but the straight leg keeps them sleek, while the ripped knee adds just the right amount of vintage flare. I’m thinking of dressing them down with comfortable tennis shoes or pairing them with super chic spring mules (like this cute pair that’s just $30 right now). The options are honestly endless.

Speaking of spring, this puff sleeved midi dress is simply irresistible. Complete with florals and a plunging front, it’s equal parts endearing as it is alluring. The length also makes this pick great for a multitude of occasions, such as picnics in the park and evening dinners. So if you think I’m leaving this sale without this perfect-for-spring dress in my cart, you better think again.

Of course, I also need the ideal pair of spring shoes from this major sale, bringing me to the Lucie Braided-Strap Sandals. I can’t get enough of the block heel and its detailed straps — they’re just begging to be complimented. I can see myself sporting them on casual date nights while wearing them to elegant dinners alike, and that’s all I can really ask for in a heel. They’re available in pink, white, blue, and brown, making it difficult to just pick one, so maybe I’ll just add them all to my cart.

If you’re thinking of shopping J.Crew’s sale-on-sale, you’re going to want to curate your own dream cart sooner rather than later, as items are selling out fast. Keep scrolling if you want to take a peek at everything I’m buying while items are still in stock.

