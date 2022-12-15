I’m a Fashion Editor, and These are My Favorite J.Crew Pieces That’ll Arrive Before the Holidays

Score up to 70 percent off select picks.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

These Are My TK Favorite J.Crew Buys of All Time â and They're Guaranteed to Arrive Before the Holiday
Photo:

J. Crew

As a fashion editor, I shop a lot; I shop eight hours a day, all week long. When I’m not on the clock, I’m excitedly waiting for my girls Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to tell me what I should be buying. I run on sell-outs, sales, and clothing must-haves, and while some people may call it a problem, I call it a talent. Most recently, J.Crew has captured my attention with its seasonal offerings and deals, and I’m sharing my top three on-sale picks exclusively with you.

Favorite J.Crew Fashion Finds

First up is this cropped cashmere sweater that’s made with chunky cable-knit material; it’s the only sweater you’ll need all winter-long. I went with the “neon dragon fruit” color, as it’s bold enough to make a statement and pays homage to the trending Barbiecore aesthetic. However, you can snag one of the neutral hues as well. I was worried I’d be swimming in the oversized style, but I couldn’t be more wrong. The boxy silhouette and cozy turtleneck are snug in all of the right places and kept me comfortable all day long.

These Are My TK Favorite J.Crew Buys of All Time â and They're Guaranteed to Arrive Before the Holiday

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe

Shop now: $240 (Originally $298); jcrew.com

My next two picks go together. I’m a sucker for coordinating ‘fits, and this matching cardigan and cozy tank do the trick. Both show off the same neutral print that, IMO, was made for the holiday season. Look closely, and you’ll also see that both Fair Isle pieces are anything but ordinary. ; the 100 percent cashmere material features intricate stitching that elevates the effortless look. Plus, the heart-shaped neckline on the tank is sexy and sophisticated, while the scalloped collar on the cardigan is beyond sweet. What I love most, though, is the capability to wear either pick on its own, making them both great options for layering.    

These Are My TK Favorite J.Crew Buys of All Time â and They're Guaranteed to Arrive Before the Holiday

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe


Shop now: $240 (Originally $298); jcrew.com 

These Are My TK Favorite J.Crew Buys of All Time â and They're Guaranteed to Arrive Before the Holiday

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe

Shop now: $240 (Originally $298); jcrew.com

The above three pieces are great for the cold weather, making for the perfect holiday statement pieces — whether being gifted or worn. And yes, you’re guaranteed on-time holiday delivery as long as you order within the next five days, so act sooner rather than later. 

But the deals don’t end there. J.Crew is making the season even merrier with its up-to 70 percent off sale. To lock in the deals, all you have to do is use code SHOPTIME to save 70 percent off three or more qualifying on-sale items, 60 percent off two or more, and 50 percent off one. So, what are you waiting for? Shop quickly before time and deals run out.

More On-Sale J.Crew Fashion Buys

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This TK-Approved Designer has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas
This Hailey Bieber-Approved Designer Has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas
Just in Time for the New Year, Shop the Jennifer Aniston-Loved Activewear Brand Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
These Are Some of the Best Cashmere Prices Weâve Seen All Year, With TK Must-Have Pieces Under $100
This Customer-Loved Cashmere Brand Is Having a Major Holiday Sale, and Prices Start at Just $48
Related Articles
This TK-Approved Designer has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas
This Hailey Bieber-Approved Designer Has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas
These Are Some of the Best Cashmere Prices Weâve Seen All Year, With TK Must-Have Pieces Under $100
This Customer-Loved Cashmere Brand Is Having a Major Holiday Sale, and Prices Start at Just $48
Just in Time for the New Year, Shop the Jennifer Aniston-Loved Activewear Brand Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
Controversial Drop Shoulder Vest Trend
This Controversial Version of the Classic Puffer Vest Is Everywhere Right Now
Baublebar Holiday Sale
I’m an Earrings-Obsessed Editor, and These Are 5 Pairs Worth Buying From BaubleBar’s Holiday Sale
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Quintessential Winter Outfit Included a Very Non-Winter Pair of Shoes
Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares the 5 Gifts That Are Going to Fly Off Shelves This Season
Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares Her Top 5 Favorite Products to Gift This Season
LOTD 12/09
Zoey Deutch’s Coordinating Hot Pink Outfit Reminds Us That Barbiecore Is Still Very Trendy
Winter Fashion Trends by Zodiac Sign
The Best Fashion Trends to Wear This Winter, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Trouser Trend
This “Unsexy” Pants Trend Blew Up in Hollywood This Year — and It Makes Me Feel So Badass
Nisolo Leather Boots Review
I Wear These Waterproof Leather Ankle Boots for 12+ Hours a Day in the Winter
I Finally Splurged on the Denim Brand Worn By Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle and Have 0 Regrets
I Finally Splurged on the Denim Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle, and Now I’m Obsessed
Eberjey Pajamas Review
These Super Soft and Pretty Pajamas Are My Favorite Gift to Give (and Receive)
Im a Beauty Editors Whos Tested Hundreds of Products This Year and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Winter Layer Is Now 64% Off at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This “Warm and Stylish” Puffer Vest — and It’s 64% Off
Best Spanx Products
The 15 Best Spanx Products to Buy From The Celeb-Loved Brand