I’m a Fashion Editor, and These are My Favorite J.Crew Pieces That’ll Arrive Before the Holidays

As a fashion editor, I shop a lot; I shop eight hours a day, all week long. When I’m not on the clock, I’m excitedly waiting for my girls Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to tell me what I should be buying. I run on sell-outs, sales, and clothing must-haves, and while some people may call it a problem, I call it a talent. Most recently, J.Crew has captured my attention with its seasonal offerings and deals, and I’m sharing my top three on-sale picks exclusively with you.

Favorite J.Crew Fashion Finds

First up is this cropped cashmere sweater that’s made with chunky cable-knit material; it’s the only sweater you’ll need all winter-long. I went with the “neon dragon fruit” color, as it’s bold enough to make a statement and pays homage to the trending Barbiecore aesthetic. However, you can snag one of the neutral hues as well. I was worried I’d be swimming in the oversized style, but I couldn’t be more wrong. The boxy silhouette and cozy turtleneck are snug in all of the right places and kept me comfortable all day long.

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe

Shop now: $240 (Originally $298); jcrew.com

My next two picks go together. I’m a sucker for coordinating ‘fits, and this matching cardigan and cozy tank do the trick. Both show off the same neutral print that, IMO, was made for the holiday season. Look closely, and you’ll also see that both Fair Isle pieces are anything but ordinary. ; the 100 percent cashmere material features intricate stitching that elevates the effortless look. Plus, the heart-shaped neckline on the tank is sexy and sophisticated, while the scalloped collar on the cardigan is beyond sweet. What I love most, though, is the capability to wear either pick on its own, making them both great options for layering.

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe



Shop now: $240 (Originally $298); jcrew.com



Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe

Shop now: $240 (Originally $298); jcrew.com

The above three pieces are great for the cold weather, making for the perfect holiday statement pieces — whether being gifted or worn. And yes, you’re guaranteed on-time holiday delivery as long as you order within the next five days, so act sooner rather than later.

But the deals don’t end there. J.Crew is making the season even merrier with its up-to 70 percent off sale. To lock in the deals, all you have to do is use code SHOPTIME to save 70 percent off three or more qualifying on-sale items, 60 percent off two or more, and 50 percent off one. So, what are you waiting for? Shop quickly before time and deals run out.