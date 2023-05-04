This Buzzy J.Crew Dress Always Sells Out, but New Designs Just Restocked in Time for Summer

Towards the end of spring I start my summer shopping, slowly refreshing my wardrobe with the dresses I plan to rotate through during the upcoming season. But by the end of August, I often look back and realize that, despite stocking my closet full of new pieces, there was typically a single dress that I lived in and a few others that made guest appearances here and there.

Last summer it was this ribbed, bodycon dress from Cos that was so comfortable and flattering you’d be pressed not to find me in it. And in this year’s search to find my new wear-on-repeat dress, I stumbled upon a shopper-favorite pick from J.Crew that’s almost always sold out.

The cupro-blend slip dresses have quickly become a staple of the brand, with a ‘90s-inspired silhouette that shoppers say “skims the body so beautifully.” This style has been through a number of iterations, and its latest update — the Alicia — brings a functional racerback and fresh, summer-ready shades to the top-rated piece. This scoops low and drapes across the body, expertly walking the line between hanging and hugging. And while the racerback leans more sporty, the side-slit adds a sexy element. By bringing these pieces together, J.Crew crafted the summer dress you can wear with everything from casual sneakers and slides to your favorite night-out pumps.

J.Crew

Shop now: $168; jcrew.com

This dress has the heart of shoppers, who rave about the often-sold-out dress’ beautiful simplicity. One customer, who was impressed with how it fit their larger chest, described the material as having a “shine [that] makes it feel special” without “trying too hard.” Another loved how it laid on their size-six body “without being tight,” adding that, “fabric feels soft and luxe with just a hint of sexy.” And others got straight to the point, with one person calling it a “gorgeous, easy dress” and another deeming it “absolute perfection.”

J.Crew

Shop now: $168; jcrew.com

And while Alicia might be the newest version of the cupro-blend slip, it’s not the only member of the growing family. The brand’s Gwyneth was the OG, with dozens of five-star ratings. This features thin spaghetti straps, a slightly scooped neck, and square back. And where the Alicia dress offered a more full-length design, this one hits just under the knees.

Among the fans of this dress is InStyle’s Christina Butan, who said that she’s so obsessed with it, she bought another even after J.Crew gifted her one. She credits her love to the feel and effortless look, describing the washer-safe material as “somewhere between suede and satin” and that’s “very comfy while still looking luxe.” She styles her black one with a “T-shirt and white sneakers during the spring,” and in warmer months switches to green, adding that, “it's so easy to style, you can't go wrong.

J.Crew

Shop now: $85 (Originally $128); jcrew.com

And just in time for summer, J.Crew gave its Gwyneth dress an upgrade, thickening the straps, extending the length, adding a subtle-V to the neck, and making it available in six fresh new colorways. It’s the dress you buy for your summer vacation but proceed to wear for the entire calendar year.

J.Crew

Shop now: $148; jcrew.com

J.Crew

Shop now: $128; jcrew.com

Grab the summer-essential that’s become a J.Crew staple before it sells out (again).

