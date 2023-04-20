J.Crew Tapped Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, and Other Hollywood Icons for Its Latest Campaign

From crisp button downs to perfectly tailored cigarette pants, J.Crew has always done things right, so it's only fitting that the retailer tapped four of Hollywood's leading ladies for its stacked spring campaign, celebrating 40 years in the fashion industry.

Known for putting a modern spin on beloved classics, the brand's “Style for Decades" campaign stars some of the entertainment industry's most notable names, like Oscar-winners Michelle Yeoh and Diane Keaton, as well as fresh newcomers Aubrey Plaza (known for Parks and Recreation and White Lotus) and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.

Diane Keaton

Courtesy J.Crew

The four ladies are featured in a photoshoot mimicking the brand's minimalistic vibe, all shot on a simple black backdrop. Keaton stuck with her go-to suited-up aesthetic with a beige three-piece set with a white button-up, brown leather loafers, and her favorite accessory: a hat. For her part, Yeoh wore a blue-and-white striped sequined jacket with straight-leg jeans. She skipped shoes and wore her long hair in cascading curls and a side part.

Michelle Yeoh for J Crew

Courtesy J.Crew
Aubrey Plaza J Crew

Courtesy J.Crew

Plaza turned up the heat in a green sequin micro-miniskirt and a partially undone button-down which she paired with tan wedges. Brunson traded in her teacher attire for a white tank with pearl-colored paillette sequins and an ivory silk midiskirt.

The special shoot is also a part of the company's 40th anniversary celebrations (hence the campaign's name). The J.Crew Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes video of the four women on set.

"The J.Crew Forty celebrations continue with an iconic cast of leading women we admire, for their award-winning performances, timeless life (and style) advice and more," the caption read, "Stay tuned for lots of behind-the-scenes moments and inspiration…"

"Birthdays are always great. Any excuse to get together and celebrate," Yeoh said via the brand's Instagram Story. In a separate photo, J.Crew shared a quote from Brunson that read, "I love learning new things — it keeps me youthful to remember that I don't know everything yet."

The first J.Crew catalogue was published back in April of 1983. To celebrate this momentous milestone, the company launched an anniversary campaign earlier this month featuring "hallmarks of their heritage" which includes "elevated classics, mood-boosting color, rugby stripe."

"As we look forward, our mission remains the same: to create clothes of quality that you’ll wear and love for decades, and maybe even pass down one day," the brand wrote in a statement shared to the site.

