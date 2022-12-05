The Yoga Pants With Over 18,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Now Up to 52% Off

Customers call them the “most flattering” and “versatile.”

Published on December 5, 2022 @ 10:00PM

The Yoga Pants Customers Call the âMost Flatteringâ and âVersatileâ Are on Sale for 52% Off
Photo:

Getty Images

My favorite items of clothing are the ones that take a popular style and up the comfort level — think shearling-lined Birkenstocks and work-ready pants made out of a knit material that’s blanket-soft. And the newest to come on my radar are a pair of bootcut yoga pants from Iuga that customers are deeming the “most flattering” and “versatile.” 

These pants put a cozy, everyday spin on a style that’s regularly seen around Hollywood, from Jennifer Aniston to Jennifer Lopez. The bootcut trend isn’t just for denim, either: These customer-loved pants give you that same stylish flared leg with extra stretch and comfort that takes you from your morning yoga flow class to mid-day errands and beyond. And right now, the popular style is on sale for up to 52 percent off at Amazon.

IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets

Amazon


Shop now: $24 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Iuga’s bootcut yoga pants have deep front and back pockets, as well as four-way stretch that allows for easy movement. These pants are made of a spandex and polyester blend that gives them next-level softness and stretchiness with the durability you want in pants designed for everyday wear. Combine all that with the popular cut, and Amazon customers can’t stop raving — the yoga pants now having over 18,500 five-star ratings.

Many credit the versatility for their love, with one writing that they wear them everywhere, “from lounging around the house to weekend wear to work,” where they elevate the pants with a suit jacket. Another wrote, “I wear them to work in an office and no one questions that they’re yoga pants,” while another shopper, who calls them the “best pants ever” added that these kept them comfy on the couch when they were sick, but were just as easily dressed up for the office.

And while these pants check off the boxes for work-, active-, and loungewear, shoppers also turn to them because they look as good as they feel. As one customer explains, “they’re so comfy, so flattering, and perfectly stretchy in all the right places,” adding that these yoga pants, “the perfect marriage” of leggings and slacks. And another, who says they were “thrilled” with the quality of these pants, wrote, “the fabric is not too thick or too thin and it stretches well for a very comfortable fit.”

Make these customer-loved yoga pants your new everyday staple while they’re on sale for just $24 on Amazon.

