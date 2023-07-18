Shoppers in Their 60s Receive “So Many Compliments” on Their “Smooth” Skin Thanks to This Foundation

My 71-year-old mom shies away from glowy, radiant-finish foundations instead opting for powdery, matte formulas. While matte finishes can be fantastic, I’d argue that eschewing dewy picks for fear of inadequate wrinkle-smoothing coverage (as she does) is a mistake.

Corroborating my case: Your Skin But Better Foundation from It Cosmetics, a popular pick among shoppers with mature skin, thanks to its line-plumping, skin-smoothing finish. For a limited time, select shades are on sale at Ulta; the formula is also available at Amazon, where you can snag it for $46.

The It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation is a hydrating, anti-aging, skincare-infused face makeup. The fluid formula is available in 40 shades, and delivers even-toned skin in an instant, with a medium-coverage, dewy finish. According to the brand, the formula creates “better bare skin in just two weeks,” thanks to an infusion of anti-aging skincare ingredients.

First and foremost, the formula contains an impressively high level of sun protection, with SPF 40 — and, thus, a shield against skin-aging UV rays — built in. Peptides provide anti-aging power, specifically by aiding “tissue repair and cell turnover,” celebrity aesthetician Sarah Akram, who has worked with Mindy Kaling and Alexandra Daddario, previously told InStyle. In doing so, peptides “help prevent and treat the overall signs of aging,” she added.

Hyaluronic acid, a hydrating superhero of the skincare world, is also present in the foundation formula, where it accounts for much of its plumping prowess. According to dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, MD, who previously spoke with InStyle on the subject, hyaluronic acid can reduce “wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin.” Additionally, added hydration can prevent the dry, cakey appearance that’s typical of many face makeups around midday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, InStyle crowned the It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation the best liquid makeup for mature skin, after testing dozens of options. Per testers, the formula “smooths over fine lines and wrinkles without accentuating them,” and the lightweight formula “delivers coverage that looks like your skin, only free of any uneven texture and hyperpigmentation.”

Shoppers echo similar sentiments, citing the formula’s natural-looking coverage and line-plumping prowess as key draws. One reviewer even calls it “miracle makeup” in light of how it resists settling into fine lines. Moreover, the shopper adds, it delivers “really nice coverage” that remains on the skin “until you take it off.” According to another reviewer, who receives “so many compliments” when they wear the foundation, people are “shocked” to learn that they’re wearing makeup at all — a testament to the foundation’s lightweight, cake-free finish. Finally, another shopper, who is over 50, says they “get compliments constantly” on their “smooth skin,” despite their “many dry patches” whenever they wear the formula.

For a hydrating, glow-inducing, skincare-infused foundation that shoppers with mature skin swear by for a plump, compliment-worthy complexion, shop the It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation.