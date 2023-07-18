Shoppers in Their 60s Receive “So Many Compliments” on Their “Smooth” Skin Thanks to This Foundation

One calls it “miracle makeup.”

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

It Cosmetics Foundation
Photo:

Ulta

My 71-year-old mom shies away from glowy, radiant-finish foundations instead opting for powdery, matte formulas. While matte finishes can be fantastic, I’d argue that eschewing dewy picks for fear of inadequate wrinkle-smoothing coverage (as she does) is a mistake. 

Corroborating my case: Your Skin But Better Foundation from It Cosmetics, a popular pick among shoppers with mature skin, thanks to its line-plumping, skin-smoothing finish. For a limited time, select shades are on sale at Ulta; the formula is also available at Amazon, where you can snag it for $46. 

Ulta IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare

Ulta

The It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation is a hydrating, anti-aging, skincare-infused face makeup. The fluid formula is available in 40 shades, and delivers even-toned skin in an instant, with a medium-coverage, dewy finish. According to the brand, the formula creates “better bare skin in just two weeks,” thanks to an infusion of anti-aging skincare ingredients. 

First and foremost, the formula contains an impressively high level of sun protection, with SPF 40 — and, thus, a shield against skin-aging UV rays — built in. Peptides provide anti-aging power, specifically by aiding “tissue repair and cell turnover,” celebrity aesthetician Sarah Akram, who has worked with Mindy Kaling and Alexandra Daddario, previously told InStyle. In doing so, peptides “help prevent and treat the overall signs of aging,” she added. 

Ulta IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare

Ulta

Hyaluronic acid, a hydrating superhero of the skincare world, is also present in the foundation formula, where it accounts for much of its plumping prowess. According to dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, MD, who previously spoke with InStyle on the subject, hyaluronic acid can reduce “wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin.” Additionally, added hydration can prevent the dry, cakey appearance that’s typical of many face makeups around midday. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, InStyle crowned the It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation the best liquid makeup for mature skin, after testing dozens of options. Per testers, the formula “smooths over fine lines and wrinkles without accentuating them,” and the lightweight formula “delivers coverage that looks like your skin, only free of any uneven texture and hyperpigmentation.” 

Shoppers echo similar sentiments, citing the formula’s natural-looking coverage and line-plumping prowess as key draws. One reviewer even calls it “miracle makeup” in light of how it resists settling into fine lines. Moreover, the shopper adds, it delivers “really nice coverage” that remains on the skin “until you take it off.” According to another reviewer, who receives “so many compliments” when they wear the foundation, people are “shocked” to learn that they’re wearing makeup at all — a testament to the foundation’s lightweight, cake-free finish. Finally, another shopper, who is over 50, says they “get compliments constantly” on their “smooth skin,” despite their “many dry patches” whenever they wear the formula. 

For a hydrating, glow-inducing, skincare-infused foundation that shoppers with mature skin swear by for a plump, compliment-worthy complexion, shop the It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Matching amazon sets
Amazon Curated a Section of Matching Sets for Easy Summer Outfits, and We Found the Best Under-$50 Styles
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore an Affordable Version of the Barely There Sandal That's Trending for Summer 2023
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Sexy Mirror Selfie Featured a Cozy Groutfit That’s My Go-To for Lazy Days
Related Articles
The Drop Slip Dress Sale
Amazon Shoppers Feel “Totally Sexy and Confident” in This Silky Slip Dress, and It’s on Sale for $33
Soft and Dewy Skin After Using this Vitamin C Serum
Shoppers Say This Serum “Reversed” Wrinkles and Gave Skin a “Healthier, Illuminated” Appearance
Demi Moore
The Mascara Demi Moore Uses for Her "Minimal" Makeup Look Is Also My Go-To, and It's 40% Off Right Now
Over 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Say This 50% Off Maxi Dress Is "Comfortable and Flattering"
The Flattering Maxi Dress Loved by 13,000+ Amazon Shoppers Fits "Like a Glove," and It's 50% Off
Maybelline Glowy Foundation
Shoppers in Their 50s Use This $7 Foundation to Leave Skin Ultra-Glowy Without Accentuating Fine Lines
This Brightening Lifting Eyeshadow Stick Is a Miracle for Aging Eyes
Mature Shoppers Say This Brightening, Lifting Eyeshadow Stick Is a "Miracle" for "Aging Eyes"
Bali Bra
74-Year-Old Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Has “Great Support,” and It’s Still 63% Off After Prime Day
This $22 Body Scrub Sold Out 5 Times, and Shoppers Say Itâs âWorked Wondersâ for Getting Soft and Smooth Skin
This $22 Body Scrub Sold Out 5 Times, and Fans Say It Works "Wonders" on Smoothing Dry Skin
It Cosmetics
The Nighttime Moisturizer That's Been Dubbed “Youth in a Jar" Is 40% Off at Ulta for 2 More Days
Older woman applying moisturizer
Shoppers Over 50 Say This Repairing Moisturizer "Improves" Skin and Leaves It "Soft and Supple"
Ulta Kiehl's Serum Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Notice "Firmer and More Youthful" Skin Thanks to This 30%-Off Retinol Serum
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Cream Reduced Fine Lines and Made Them "Look Younger" in Just One Week
Shoppers Say This Face Cream Softens Fine Lines and Makes Skin Look "Plumper" After Just a Few Uses
Jennier Garner alo yoga
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Are “Amazingly Flattering," Shoppers Say — and They’re Up to 73% Off
OPI Nail Strengthener
Shoppers Saw a “Huge Improvement” in Brittle Nails With This Now-$14 Strengthening Treatment
Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 64% Off
Howl Deal Days U Beauty Roundup
I’m a Beauty Editor and This Luxe, On-Sale Serum Is the Most Transformative Skincare Product I've Tried