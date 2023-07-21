My 58-Year-Old Mom Dubbed This Crease-Resistant Eyeshadow Stick a "Must" for Aging Eyelids

She says it "glides on smoothly" and "stays put all day."

Superhero No-Tug Longwear Eyeshadow Stick
Photo:

Ulta

One of my favorite things about staying at my mom’s house (aside from quality mother-daughter time) is going through her makeup drawer and seeing what’s new. Even though I have more than enough products of my own, there’s nothing like using my mom’s top-of-the-line finds. And during one of my most recent visits, I spotted a new item in the stash — two shades of the It Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Eyeshadow Stick — that she dubbed a “must” for aging eyelids. 

On an Ulta run this past spring, a beauty consultant recommended the $25 eyeshadow stick to my mom after listening to her needs and concerns. She explained that she was 58 years old and wanted to wear eyeshadow but didn’t want anything too complicated. Without hesitation, they led her straight to the Superhero No-Tug Longwear Eyeshadow Stick available in 12 neutral hues. 

It Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Eyeshadow Stick

Ulta IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Eyeshadow Stick

Ulta

Between its quick application, long-lasting wear, and crease-resistant formula, she was sold and walked out of the store with shades Bare & Brave and Silk Armour. The former provides a matte mauve finish on the lid, and the latter offers a pearl-like highlight on the inner corners of the eye and under the brow bone. After months of use, it has replaced her powdered eyeshadows, and she deemed it her favorite makeup product, saying it “glides on smoothly without tugging on my eyelids and seriously stays put all day.”

Eyeshadows often don’t contain beneficial ingredients; however, this creamy formula does, and it’s a huge reason why it’s suitable for mature skin. Formulated with a triple peptide blend, anti-aging hydrolyzed collagen, and caffeine, it helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, boosts hydration, and brightens and tightens the eyelid area. And on top of that, the eyeshadow is buildable, blendable, and waterproof yet “easy to remove at the end of the day,” as one shopper said, and my mom agreed.  

My mom is one of many fans of the eyeshadow stick, which has nearly 1,500 five-star ratings from Ulta shoppers. One reviewer who was worried about it having a “sticky feeling” like other eyeshadow sticks praised it for being the “perfect mix of pigment and comfort with no fallout.” Another shopper was so impressed with how good it looked after all-day wear they said they would be “purchasing all the other shades.” 

If you’re like my mom and want a fuss-free eyeshadow that lasts all day without creasing, add the It Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Eyeshadow Stick to your virtual cart for just $25 today.

