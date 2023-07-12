Jennifer Lopez and My 71-Year-Old Mom Both Use This Volumizing Mascara That's $17 at Amazon Now

So many of my friends swear by it, too.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023

A few years ago, I almost gave up on recommending makeup products to my 71-year-old mom. “I have old eyes!” she’d exclaim when I offered a shimmery shadow; or, “I need a matte foundation to hide my wrinkles,” she’d sigh when I’d hand her a balmy BB cream. So, when I sent the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara her way a few years ago, I was incredibly satisfied to hear her say she loved it. 

It’s been her favorite formula ever since — and a favorite for me, my twin sister, and at least three friends who’ve tried it and fallen in love at first swipe. Perhaps more notably, the mascara is a go-to for none other than Jennifer Lopez, who shared her predilection for the lash-enhancing formula in a Vogue video earlier this year. The singer dubbed it “the most important part” of her rather extensive makeup routine. 

TBH, this mascara is superior to most I’ve tried — even those at three times the price. What’s more, for a limited time, it’s a total steal at just $17 thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing

Ulta

The IT Cosmetics Superhero mascara is a lash-plumping, ultra-inky black formula that marries the best of both mascara worlds. Resistant to smudging and flaking, it’s perfect for those who prefer spidery long lashes and dramatic eye looks — plus, it lasts all day. The brush has a curved shape that delivers a fanned-out, flared look that's flattering on all eye shapes, and also makes the formula a breeze to swipe over lashes. Lastly, though a single pass is sufficient for daytime looks, the formula is remarkably buildable. 

In my mom’s words, “it is good for every day, and also for going out” thanks to its rich color and buildable formula. Instead of crumbling and creating unflattering fallout through the day, “it actually really lengthens,” she says, adding that without it, she has “rather short lashes.” 

As for the pigment, this formula is as inky as they come while remaining smudge-proof (as someone prone to panda eyes, I can vouch). As my mom notes, it’s pigmented enough to impart color “all the way down to the base,” despite her natural lashes having turned “rather white” over the years. In the aforementioned video, Lopez applies the mascara in a similar fashion, wiggling the curved base all the way to the lash line for an ultra-dramatic — yet non-cakey — finish. 

Shop the lash-lengthening mascara used by Jennifer Lopez (and beloved by yours truly) for just $17 before Amazon Prime Day ends.

