My Secret to an Enhanced but Natural-Looking Pink Lip Color Is on Sale for $15

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Balm
Photo:

Je Ne Sais Quoi

My 71-year-old mom often notes that color fades from lips as you age, citing it as justification for meticulously applying liner and lipstick — even when she’s running late or simply running errands. After reflecting, it occurred to me that, perhaps, she could benefit from a swipe-on-and-go lip product; one that provides the perfect flush of color without the need to spend ample time “drawing on” lips, as she calls it. The Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Lip Balm Treatment from It Cosmetics — a brand that, incidentally, was developed with dermatologists and plastic surgeons — is exactly that. 

The balm imparts a custom shade of natural-looking pink, and it’s become my go-to for no makeup-makeuplooks. Available in four colors, each offers a slightly different result depending on the wearer’s unique lips thanks to the brand’s “Vitality Lip Flush Technology,” which “reacts with the warmth of your lips to create a beautiful, customized pop of color.” 

For a limited time, you can snag it on sale at Ulta, where it’s $15.

Ulta IT Cosmetics Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Lip Balm Treatment Perfect Pink

Ulta
Ulta IT Cosmetics Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Lip Balm Treatment Perfect Rose

Ulta

According to cosmetic chemist Ginger King, the secret resides in the ingredients list; specifically, a pigment called red 27, “which changes color upon [contact with] moisture,” King tells InStyle. “This is a very common trick in color-changing products,” she says. As science-based as the apparent magic may be, I’m always awestruck by the perfect pink the balm delivers — both on me and on others I’ve seen wearing it.

True to its name, this balm is also a treatment — i.e. its benefits extend beyond the wash of pretty color. For one, the formula softens even the driest pouts instantly. Shea butter and coconut oil take the helm from a lip-softening standpoint, and give the product an indulgent, emollient texture.

Furthermore, the formula is packed with anti-aging ingredients, which work to promote more youthful-looking lips. Hyaluronic filling spheres — tiny encapsulated orbs of hydrating hyaluronic acid — moisturize on contact for a healthy, hydrated glow. Antioxidants are also present in the formula, where they provide protection against environmental skin agers. So, too, are peptides — which, as plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, MD, previously told InStyle, can “help to produce more collagen in the lips, thereby making the lips fuller over time.” 

For an anti-aging lip treatment that delivers an always-flattering, customized shade of ‘your-lips-but-better’ pink, shop the Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Lip Balm Treatment from It Cosmetics. I’m snagging a few for my mom while it’s still on sale at Ulta for $15.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Drop Waist Dress
If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments
Amazon Midi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This "Flattering and Comfortable" Midi Dress Will Keep You "Perfectly Cool"
Barbie Fatigue Moody Nails
Thanks to Barbie Fatigue, I’m Switching to Dark, Moody Nail Colors — and This Gel-Like Polish Is My Go-to
Related Articles
Selena Gomez
A Tub of Selena Gomez's Go-To Brazilian Body Cream Sells Every 14 Seconds, and It's on Rare Sale
Beauty Editor's Picks
The 11 Beauty Products Editors Can't Stop Using in July
even hairstylists remark on how good and summer-proof my hair is when i use this styling product from a j lo-used brand
Even Stylists Say My Hair Looks So Good When I Use This Volumizing Treatment From a J.Lo-Used Brand
Kate Somerville Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deal
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 50%-Off Moisturizer “Turns Back the Clock” on Aging Skin
Woman applying lash serum
I’m a 41-Year-Old Shopping Editor With Thin, Stubby Lashes, and I’m Grabbing This 50%-Off Growth Serum
L'Oreal Foundation Matte Review
I’ve Tested 100+ Foundations, and This $11 Skin-Perfecting Formula Is My Go-To for a Flawless Finish
Tend Skin
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Toner a “Miracle Must-Have” for Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps
Kitsch Hair Growth Rice Shampoo Bar for Strengthening
Amazon Shoppers Are Growing "So Many New Hairs" Thanks to This Shampoo Bar That's Skyrocketing in Sales
Ulta Lip Balm
My Secret to a Permanently Hydrated Pout Is This $6 Lip Balm I Keep in Every Bag
Snail Mucin All in One Cream
This Under-Hyped Snail Mucin Cream Gave Me the Glass Skin Other Products Failed to Deliver
The Ordinary Pore Serum
Shoppers Say Their Pores “Shrunk Significantly” Thanks to This $6 Oil Control Serum
tarte fake awake eyeliner
My Unexpected Hack for Bright, Well-Rested Eyes Is on Sale for Just $15 Right Now
Woman applying makeup
9 Ulta Beauty Products Our Shopping Editors Can’t Live Without, From Anti-Wrinkle Serum to Glowy Bronzer
shakira at wimbeldon
Shakira’s Silky Blonde Waves at Wimbledon Were Thanks to the Oil Shoppers Say "Plumps Up" Dry Hair
It Cosmetics Foundation
Shoppers in Their 60s Receive “So Many Compliments” on Their “Smooth” Skin Thanks to This Foundation
applying eye cream
I’ve Been on the Hunt for a Dark Circle Eraser for 20 Years, and I Finally Found One