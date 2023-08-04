Shoppers With Hyperpigmentation Say This On-Sale Serum Concealer “Minimizes Dark Spots”

Over the years, I’ve made inadvisable skincare choices — overpicking pimples, digging at trapped brow hairs, sunscreen-less spring breaks — and hyperpigmentation is my souvenir. I’m eyeing the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Serum Concealer, which is made to specifically cover and treat hyperpigmentation of all forms. What’s more, it’s on sale at Nordstrom for a limited time.

ItCosmetics

The It Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Serum Concealer is a lightweight, buildable cover-up that’s formulated to fade the appearance of hyperpigmentation both instantly and over time. In addition to breathable, natural-looking coverage, the concealer serves up skincare — specifically, serum spiked with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.

Niacinamide has cemented itself in the skincare lexicon thanks to its bevy of benefits. Also known as vitamin B5, it fades the appearance of hyperpigmentation, including age spots induced by UV damage and dark marks from past pimples. Moreover, it promotes generally more youthful-looking skin; as board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, MD, previously told InStyle, "Niacinamide has been shown in several studies to help reduce some signs of skin aging, particularly skin tone and texture." The It Cosmetics concealer contains 2 percent niacinamide, which is within the ideal ideal range for product formulation, as cosmetic chemist Gloria Lu previously shared with InStyle.

Hyaluronic acid — the hydrating superhero of the skincare world — attracts moisture from the environment and draws it into skin, in turn, delivering dewy plumpness and sustained suppleness. Finally, caffeine plays a supporting role in the formula to brighten and tighten the skin.

The packaging is almost equally noteworthy. The wand-style applicator features a cushy, angled doe foot, which allows for precise application, even on tricky crevices. The tube’s reverse end, topped with a tiny kabuki brush, allows for convenient, mess-free blending and a seamless, skin-like finish in seconds.

One shopper, a fan of the formula’s “natural” finish, praises the packaging, calling the “easy to use” kabuki feature “a huge advantage,” and perfect for a “top-up on the go.” Another reviewer says the formula “minimizes the look of dark spots…and uneven texture” and “improves the skin’s health with continued daily use.” Finally, says another shopper: “I was complimented on how nice my skin looks with [use of] this product.” Say no more.

For a versatile concealer with skin-brightening benefits, shop the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Serum Concealer at Nordstrom, where it’s on sale for $24 for a limited time.

