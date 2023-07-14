The Nighttime Moisturizer That's Been Dubbed “Youth in a Jar" Is 40% Off at Ulta for 2 More Days

The secret to youthful-looking skin is hydration. That means drinking plenty of water every day to replenish your body from the inside out and applying moisturizing products to plump and firm skin. An easy way to take your anti-aging regimen to the next level is by adding a nighttime moisturizer with hydrating properties that can soak into your skin for hours on end while you sleep. And right now, this customer-loved night cream with over 2,100 perfect ratings is 40 percent off during the last few days of Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale.

Shoppers in their 50s and 60s swear by the IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, with one reviewer calling it “youth in a jar.” The brand partners with plastic surgeons and dermatologists to craft effective skincare products, and this face-and-neck moisturizer is no exception, featuring two powerhouse ingredients for optimal hydration: hyaluronic acid and ceramides. The former helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines by creating a skin barrier that locks in moisture, and the latter works to repair, strengthen, and prevent dry skin. And thanks to this epic sale, you can snag the night cream for just $38 before the price goes back up tomorrow.

While the overnight moisturizer is a favorite among more than 2,000 Ulta shoppers, it’s particularly a huge hit for people with mature skin. A 58-year-old reviewer with “normal aging skin” said it's the “best barrier over the rest of my skincare,” while another noticed “fine lines disappearing” around their eyes and mouth. It even has the seal of approval from a 65-year-old former model who said they usually buy high-end moisturizers costing much more. They said this one is the “closest to a perfect facial cream [they’ve] ever tried,” adding that they use it “both day and night” and “can't say enough good things about the results.”

Per the brand, the cream diminishes fine lines and provides noticeably plumper, firmer skin in just one week, and several customers back up this claim. A 63-year-old shopper who was experiencing “dry, flaky, and dull skin” said their skin is “smoother” and “more supple” after only a few weeks. They added that their skin has a “youthful glow” they “haven't seen in years.”

Upgrade your evening skincare routine with the IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream while it’s still 40 percent off during Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale.

