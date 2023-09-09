My Friend Hates Foundation, but Loves This 50%-Off CC Cream for a Natural Look

It’s on sale for today only.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

It Cosmetics
Photo:

It Cosmetics / InStyle

Applying foundation is as integral to my morning routine as brushing my teeth. My best friend, a makeup minimalist, has eschewed face makeup for years, opting instead for bare skin and a light-handed dab of concealer as needed. While foundation is not for everyone, I sincerely believe a natural-looking, skincare-spiked CC cream — such as the CC+ Nude Glow from dermatologist-approved It Cosmetics — most likely is… at least, if radiant, healthy-looking skin appeals. 

FWIW: My friend tried the CC cream (at my behest), and has since praised its lightweight feel and natural-looking coverage. I turn to the formula for a believable “no makeup makeup” look on Sunday mornings, beach days, yoga class, etc., and it fully delivers. For today only, the CC cream is 50 percent off at Ulta during its 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

It Cosmetics CC+ NUDE GLOW LIGHTWEIGHT FOUNDATION + GLOW SERUM WITH SPF 40 Deep Honey

It Cosmetics

Now just $24, the It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow is a creamy, skin-enhancing face makeup with buildable, light to medium coverage. Featherlight in feel and subtly glowy in finish, it’s fantastic for makeup minimalists. Available in 22 shades, the CC cream melts into skin for a traceless, radiant finish — one that’s much less makeup-y than most CC creams I’ve tried, and certainly less so than any foundation. Moreover, it smooths, hydrates, and fades hyperpigmentation in as little as four weeks, per the brand.

It Cosmetics CC+ NUDE GLOW LIGHTWEIGHT FOUNDATION + GLOW SERUM WITH SPF 40 Tan Warm

It Cosmetics

As is categorically true of CC creams, the It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow is spiked with skincare ingredients, and thus delivers benefits beyond baseline coverage. Specifically, the formula  features niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and green tea, which brighten, plump, and protect from environmental skin-agers. SPF 40 also shields skin from damaging UV rays

Niacinamide, found at an optimal concentration of 2 percent, fades hyperpigmentation, resulting in a more even-toned complexion over time. Hyaluronic acid — ICYMI — is arguably skincare’s preeminent hydrator. In addition to flooding skin with moisture, the water-loving molecule plumps the appearance of fine lines (which are more pronounced when skin is lacking necessary hydration). Finally, green tea extract, which offers antioxidant protection and antiinflammatory benefits, thwarts skin-aging free radicals.

One reviewer reports “overwhelming greatness” in light of how the dewy, complexion-enhancing formula “makes [their] skin feel 10 years younger.” Notes another reviewer, the natural-looking coverage and radiant finish enhance skin “right away,” all while feeling as if they “don’t have anything on” at all. Yet another fan applauds the lightweight feel, adding that the finish is “like your skin, just better.” 

Naturally, I’ve already alerted my friend of the It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow sale — which, as a reminder, returns to full price tomorrow. Snag one for half off while you can; if you’re in the market for radiant skin, I can almost guarantee you’ll love it. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

PCOS related hair loss Vegamour Serum
My Sisters and I Use This Growth Serum to Stop PCOS-Related Hair Loss in Its Tracks
Tifara Beauty Salon Heatless Flexible Hair Rollers Curlers
My Heatless Hair Secret to Achieving Curls That Last 7+ Days Is Just $14
Nail Strengthening Treatment
This Repairing Treatment Made My Nails So Strong, I Could Barely Cut Them
Related Articles
A collage of women showcasing a variety of BB creams
The 15 Best BB Creams to Achieve a Flawless Natural-Looking Glow
demi lovato and innisfree
Demi Lovato’s Glass-Like Skin Is Thanks to a $30 Korean Serum You Can Snag at Amazon
Tula Products
I’ve Tried Virtually Every Tula Product — These Are the 3 I’m Snapping Up During Its Sitewide Sale
Kim Cattrall Joanna Vargas mask sale LDW
Kim Cattrall’s Radiant Skin in “And Just Like That…” Was Thanks to This Plumping Sheet Mask
Naked Sundays Glow Mist
This Glowy Setting Spray Is So Popular, a Bottle Sells Every 7 Seconds — and It’s 20% Off
Best Anti-Aging Foundation
The 12 Best Anti-Aging Foundations
ilia bonus campaign review of skin tint
I Tried Hollywood’s Go-To Pore-Blurring Skin Tint, and It Looks Like a Filter IRL
E.l.f. Cosmetics Acquires Naturium
Why This Viral Skincare Brand Never Misses on TikTok
Woman applying serum
Melasma Is No Match for This $23 K-Beauty Serum That Makes Skin "Fresh and Pretty"
Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth and Blur Oil Free Foundation Primer displayed on tile
The 15 Best Primers for Oily Skin for Shine-Free Skin All Day, Tested & Reviewed
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
It's Like Skin Review
We Put Keys Soulcare's New "It's Like Skin" Tint to the Test
Roc Serum
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $21 Firming Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like
Amazon HA Desert Dry Skin Moisturizer
Shoppers Say Their Dry Skin Is No Match for This $27 Moisturizer That’s Packed With “Hydration Galore”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvxQUxwNZ37/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
I Tried Tula's First-Ever Makeup Product That Just Launched, and It's Like 8 Hours of Sleep in a Tube
Best Concealers For Mature Skin
The 15 Best Concealers for Mature Skin That Won't Settle Into Fine Lines