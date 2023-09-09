My Friend Hates Foundation, but Loves This 50%-Off CC Cream for a Natural Look

Applying foundation is as integral to my morning routine as brushing my teeth. My best friend, a makeup minimalist, has eschewed face makeup for years, opting instead for bare skin and a light-handed dab of concealer as needed. While foundation is not for everyone, I sincerely believe a natural-looking, skincare-spiked CC cream — such as the CC+ Nude Glow from dermatologist-approved It Cosmetics — most likely is… at least, if radiant, healthy-looking skin appeals.

FWIW: My friend tried the CC cream (at my behest), and has since praised its lightweight feel and natural-looking coverage. I turn to the formula for a believable “no makeup makeup” look on Sunday mornings, beach days, yoga class, etc., and it fully delivers. For today only, the CC cream is 50 percent off at Ulta during its 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

It Cosmetics

Now just $24, the It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow is a creamy, skin-enhancing face makeup with buildable, light to medium coverage. Featherlight in feel and subtly glowy in finish, it’s fantastic for makeup minimalists. Available in 22 shades, the CC cream melts into skin for a traceless, radiant finish — one that’s much less makeup-y than most CC creams I’ve tried, and certainly less so than any foundation. Moreover, it smooths, hydrates, and fades hyperpigmentation in as little as four weeks, per the brand.

It Cosmetics

As is categorically true of CC creams, the It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow is spiked with skincare ingredients, and thus delivers benefits beyond baseline coverage. Specifically, the formula features niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and green tea, which brighten, plump, and protect from environmental skin-agers. SPF 40 also shields skin from damaging UV rays.

Niacinamide, found at an optimal concentration of 2 percent, fades hyperpigmentation, resulting in a more even-toned complexion over time. Hyaluronic acid — ICYMI — is arguably skincare’s preeminent hydrator. In addition to flooding skin with moisture, the water-loving molecule plumps the appearance of fine lines (which are more pronounced when skin is lacking necessary hydration). Finally, green tea extract, which offers antioxidant protection and antiinflammatory benefits, thwarts skin-aging free radicals.

One reviewer reports “overwhelming greatness” in light of how the dewy, complexion-enhancing formula “makes [their] skin feel 10 years younger.” Notes another reviewer, the natural-looking coverage and radiant finish enhance skin “right away,” all while feeling as if they “don’t have anything on” at all. Yet another fan applauds the lightweight feel, adding that the finish is “like your skin, just better.”

Naturally, I’ve already alerted my friend of the It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow sale — which, as a reminder, returns to full price tomorrow. Snag one for half off while you can; if you’re in the market for radiant skin, I can almost guarantee you’ll love it.

