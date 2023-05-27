67-Year-Old Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling $14 Concealer “Absolute Magic” for Erasing Dark Under-Eyes

It's on sale now.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer
Photo:

Amazon

If I could only wear one makeup product every day, it would definitely be concealer — and, often, it is the only product I turn to. Maybe I’m biased because I have dark under-eye circles, but a brightening concealer can transform my whole appearance in seconds. I’m always in search of the next best makeup product to make me look like I sleep for nine hours a night, and the latest addition to my wishlist is the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye concealer. Not only is the shopper-loved pick Amazon’s best-selling concealer, but it’s also on sale for just $14. 


The full-coverage formula instantly erases dark circles, discoloration, redness, and age spots. And, according to the brand, a little goes a long way — only one dot is needed for highly pigmented coverage that lasts up to 24 hours. Not only is the concealer long-lasting, but it’s waterproof, too, so it can stand up to sweat, splashing, and whatever else your summer adventures may bring. While the product looks great on the skin, thanks to its smooth, creamy design, it’s good for your complexion, too. It’s formulated with the ultimate skincare lineup, including peptides to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, collagen to plump and firm the face, and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin. 

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); amazon.com

As Amazon’s number one best-selling concealer with nearly 3,000 perfect ratings, the product is clearly loved by customers. One 67-year-old reviewer who has had “under-eye bags since age five” said they “can’t believe” the product “actually changed [their] skin.” They went on to call the concealer “absolute magic,” and said they “won’t be living without” it. Another shopper with a mature complexion said the concealer “covers well, looks flawless, and lasts all day,” which certainly checks all of my boxes. And, a different person said it’s “full coverage” but “very natural” and “doesn’t look caked-on or sink into fine lines.” 

When it comes to wearability, shoppers had a lot to say about the long-lasting formula. One reviewer said no concealer they’ve tried can cover their dark circles for “more than an hour” if they sweat, but the It Cosmetics pick “doesn’t move.” A different customer confirmed that even when they’re “drenched in sweat” at the gym, the concealer stays in place.

For a dark circle eraser that can face the summer heat, be sure to snag the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer while it’s on sale for $14.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Westman Ateleier celeb skincare sale
Hollywood’s Go-To Makeup Brand Used by Michelle Pfeiffer, Cameron Diaz, and Martha Stewart Is on Rare Sale
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion
Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Butter Is a $7 Fast-Track to Silky, Summer-Ready Skin
Jessica Alba Just Wore a $4,500 Bag and This "High Quality" Lookalike Is Under $30 at Amazon
Jessica Alba Wore a $4,500 Woven Bag, and We Found a “High Quality” $24 Lookalike at Amazon
Related Articles
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion
Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Butter Is a $7 Fast-Track to Silky, Summer-Ready Skin
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Denim Midi Skirt "A Rare Find" and A "Summer Wardrobe Staple"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Stretchy and Comfortable Denim Skirt Is a "Summer Wardrobe Staple"
Nurses Swear by These Comfy, On-Sale Sneakers for 16-Hour Shifts, and They're From a Supermodel-Worn Brand
Nurses Swear by These Comfy, On-Sale Sneakers for 16-Hour Shifts, and They're From a Supermodel-Worn Brand
martha stewart yon-ka dermstore MDW sale
Martha Stewart’s Go-To Skin-Plumping Face Mist From a French Brand Is 20% Off
Amazonâs Epic 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale Has Discounts on LâOreal, Drybar, and Mario Badescu for Up to 50% Off
Amazon Is Having a Surprise 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale, and It’s Full of Best-Selling Products Starting at $8
Amazon Deals
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off
dr. brandt microdermabrasion
This Glow-Inducing Exfoliator Is Like Professional Microdermabrasion in a Tube — and It’s 30% Off
Tula Eye Balm
Shoppers in Their 60s Are “Glowing” Thanks to This Eye Balm That’s Like a “Magic Eraser” for Dark Circles
Maybelline Fit Me Loose Setting Powder
My Secret to a Flawless Complexion Is the $7 Setting Powder Shoppers Say is Like “Wearing a Filter”
Target Memorial Day Fashion Roundup
Target’s Memorial Day Sale Has Comfy Sandals, Flowy Dresses, and More Summer Fashion for Up to 67% Off
TruSkin
80-Year-Olds Say This Vitamin C Moisturizer Fades Dark Spots and Softens Wrinkles — and It’s 40% Off for 1 Day
Gap Amazon Summer Sale
Gap Launched a Major Summer Sale at Amazon With Up to 80% Off Comfy Dresses, Tank Tops, and More
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Paired a $2,000 Bag With the Comfy $25 Slides Katy Perry Also Wears
Best Concealers For Mature Skin
The 15 Best Concealers for Mature Skin That Won't Settle Into Fine Lines