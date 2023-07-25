Issa Rae's 'Barbie' Co-Star Introduced Her to the Face Oil She Now Relies on for "Glowy, Dewy" Skin

Published on July 25, 2023

This weekend, I joined the seemingly endless line of pink to see Barbie. And for two hours, my theater was a vision of one of the year’s hottest hues. But despite the movie’s iconic fashion moments (so much Chanel), eye-catching hues, and a laugh-out-loud script, I kept finding myself drawn to the casts’ flawless skin. Blemish-free and glowing, they were all, well, giving Barbie. And this week, President Barbie (aka Issa Rae) revealed her secrets to achieving that all-over radiance.

Through Vogue’sBeauty Secrets” series, Rae shared a few of the skincare essentials she relies on to give her dry skin a healthy dose of hydration, and one that she said came recommended from her Barbie co-star with “amazing skin” caught my attention. At the end of her surprisingly simple routine, she applied a layer of Tata Harper’s Beautifying Facial Oil, saying that on days when she runs out of time for makeup, this oil gives her a “glowy, dewy look.” 

Beautifying Face Oil

Tata Harper Skincare

As a fellow dry-skin girl, facial oils have long been my go-to for that extra boost of all-day moisture, and Tata Harper’s is the latest to be added to my list of must-haves. Between Issa Rae’s glowing skin and the oil’s long list of tried-and-true ingredients, I was sold. The Beautifying Facial Oil is formulated with vitamin B- and antioxidant-rich camellia oil, which adds luminosity and softness to dull, aging skin, per the brand, as well as hydrating squalane and jojoba esters. It’s designed to both lock in and impart moisture, making skin look and feel thoroughly nourished.

While Rae saying the oil helps her go makeup-free might have seemed like a big promise, shoppers agree. “I don’t wear makeup on a daily basis anymore. I don’t need to using Tata’s Beautifying Face Oil,” wrote one customer. “My skin is radiant and smooth. I get compliments constantly,” they said. And according to a 56-year-old shopper, the oil is “a magical experience,” writing that it keeps their “old face glowing.” Another person wrote that the product makes their skin “feel like silk” while a last customer said that the non-greasy oil leaves their skin feeling “fresh, hydrated, and supple.”

For skin that’s radiant without makeup, Issa Rae and shoppers swear by Tata Harper’s Beautifying Facial Oil, which — after seeing the actress’ dewy, glass skin in Barbie — I’m officially adding to my cart.

