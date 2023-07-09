Issa Rae Wore a Saccharine Pink Velvet Dress With the Biggest Bow and Keyhole Cutout

That's my president.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 @ 11:29PM
Issa Rae 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

Issa Rae showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie in a dress so deliciously pink, it's practically the embodiment of Barbiecore. On Sunday, Rae walked the magenta carpet in a velvet turtleneck dress with a massive keyhole cutout along her chest and a skinny and stiff bow at her neckline. The striking floor-skimming A-line dress was sleeveless and featured a mock-belted midsection, and Rae accessorized with a fuchsia clutch, pearl drop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and an assortment of diamond rings.

Issa Rae 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Dress

Getty Images

The actress's hair was slicked into a (come on, Barbie, let's go) party pony, and her glam featured matching pink eyeshadow and a sharp winged liner.

Despite tonight's outfit of choice, Rae recently admitted to actually hating the color that has practically taken over the entire world. “I hate the colour pink," she told The Guardian. "I’ve never thought that I looked good in pink … So this press tour has been … But I’ve been taking one for the team!”

Rae, who plays Barbieland's Madame President in the film, also expressed that she was initially worried about needing to look like a Barbie until she realized Greta Gerwig's intention for the film was to have a cast of diverse Barbies.

"Fortunately Greta’s movie was inclusive of Barbies with all different body types and in that way, I felt less pressure and less down on myself,” she explained. “I think it’s just that we’ve internalized so much about Barbie … it has become representative of the perfect female body and also denigrated as a bimbo in some ways. But I think the company aims for it not to be that, and I think the movie aims to have a conversation about that.”

Related Articles
dua lipa 'barbie' premiere
Dua Lipa's Totally See-Through Bedazzled Gown (and Crystal-Covered Thong) Has Us Gasping for Air
ryan gosling 'barbie' premiere
Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes
alexandra shipp barbie premiere
Alexandra Shipp's 'Barbie' Premiere Gown Showed Off Her Glitzy Black Bra
Greta Gerwig 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Valentino
Greta Gerwig Finally Wore Pink to the 'Barbie' Premiere
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Wore a Patterned Pucci Minidress to Pay Homage to the Highest Selling Barbie of All Time
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Hailey Bieber
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Wear This Summer Shirt Trend You Can Get Starting at $4
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Went Full-On '90s Barbie in a Pink Corseted Mesh Minidress and Chain Belt
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
fka twigs paris fashion week short skirt
FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Gabriela Hearst at LycÃ©e FranÃ§ais de New York Gala 2023 Leading with Purpose
Chloé Has Officially Confirmed Gabriela Hearst's Departure
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Margot Robbie Black Gown and Gloves Solo in the Spotlight Doll Los Angeles 'Barbie' Premiere
Margot Robbie's Latest Red Carpet Look Could Be the Most 'Barbie' Yet — And It's Not Even Pink
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut