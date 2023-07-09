Issa Rae Wore a Saccharine Pink Velvet Dress With the Biggest Bow and Keyhole Cutout

Issa Rae showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie in a dress so deliciously pink, it's practically the embodiment of Barbiecore. On Sunday, Rae walked the magenta carpet in a velvet turtleneck dress with a massive keyhole cutout along her chest and a skinny and stiff bow at her neckline. The striking floor-skimming A-line dress was sleeveless and featured a mock-belted midsection, and Rae accessorized with a fuchsia clutch, pearl drop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and an assortment of diamond rings.

Getty Images

The actress's hair was slicked into a (come on, Barbie, let's go) party pony, and her glam featured matching pink eyeshadow and a sharp winged liner.

Despite tonight's outfit of choice, Rae recently admitted to actually hating the color that has practically taken over the entire world. “I hate the colour pink," she told The Guardian. "I’ve never thought that I looked good in pink … So this press tour has been … But I’ve been taking one for the team!”

Rae, who plays Barbieland's Madame President in the film, also expressed that she was initially worried about needing to look like a Barbie until she realized Greta Gerwig's intention for the film was to have a cast of diverse Barbies.

"Fortunately Greta’s movie was inclusive of Barbies with all different body types and in that way, I felt less pressure and less down on myself,” she explained. “I think it’s just that we’ve internalized so much about Barbie … it has become representative of the perfect female body and also denigrated as a bimbo in some ways. But I think the company aims for it not to be that, and I think the movie aims to have a conversation about that.”