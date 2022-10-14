From earning a textile contract with the White House for nine presidencies to signing with IMG models at 97, you could say fashion icon Iris Apfel has pretty much done it all.

But in her 101 years on earth (she celebrated her birthday on Aug. 29), there's one venture the star had yet to explore: makeup.

Well, until now.

In partnership with Ciaté London, Apfel's first makeup collaboration — appropriately named the Ciaté London x Iris Apfel collection — has just launched.

The eight-piece line includes the Creamy Gloss Lipstick in three shades, two eyeshadow palettes, a mirror, a makeup bag, and nail wraps. Prices range from $15 to $19.



"For the creatives, the routine-lovers, and the daredevils, this collection combines everything I have come to love about beauty over my 100 years," Apfel shared in a statement. "I have worked hard with Charlotte and the team at Ciate London on my new collection to ensure that every formulation has been designed with you in mind. I hope this collection acts as a reminder that to be truly yourself is to be unstoppable."



And Apfel is a great example of just that.

Ciate London x Iris Apfel

Over her decades in the biz, what's kept the icon grounded is her level of authenticity and not compromising on who she is — or how she looks.

"I find my so-called style hasn't really changed over the years," Apfel shared exclusively with InStyle at the launch event for the collection. "I wear moisturizer and sometimes eye makeup — but always my bright red lipstick."



Ciate London x Iris Apfel

With so many years of wisdom under her belt, the icon has a lot to share with young women who are trying to discover themselves and their signature style.

And her number one piece of advice is to practice patience.

"They have to invest some time, they have to find themselves, or else they're like one of the mob — everybody looks alike," she says. "They yap and yell about being individuals, but they all end up the same."

"It's painful to get to know yourself," she continues, "But it's very rewarding in the end; and you have to experiment. But if you work hard at something and you want it badly enough, you do it. You start at the bottom, and then you know what to do."

Ciate London x Iris Apfel

The Ciaté London x Iris Apfel collection is available now at Nordstrom stores, and ciatelondon.com.

