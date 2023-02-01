This Skincare-Infused Multi-Stick Gets Me Out the Door in 5 Minutes Flat

It replaced my blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on February 1, 2023

Iris and Romeo Multi Balm Review
Photo:

Iris & Romeo

As much as I like to pretend I’m a morning person, I’m definitely not. On a good day, I wake up about a half hour before I have to jet out the door, which leaves little to no time to get ready. Naturally, I started to prioritize simple beauty rituals, which is how I found Iris and Romeo Ceramide Multi-Balm

Iris and Romeo is the good-for-you brand that ditches harmful ingredients and prioritizes skincare-focused beauty alternatives, and the Ceramide Multi-Balm has been my most recent obsession. It’s a buildable color stick for cheeks, lips, and eyes, which has since replaced my need for most other makeup. The three color options — cool pink, peach pink, and tawny brown — are each filled with serum-grade ceramides, which essentially help keep your skin healthy and bouncy. Jojoba oil, vitamin E, and shea butter are also squeezed into the tint to promote skin health.  

But my favorite thing about this balm is how easy it is to use. When I’m in a time-crunch, all I have to do is reach for this little slice of heaven. I swipe the versatile stick on the high points of my cheeks, eyelids, and lips, and seamlessly blend it out using my ring finger (no brush required). It even works wonders on a full face of makeup, as you can layer it on for a more vibrant, pigmented look. Best of all, it’s never sticky or heavy. 

I own the shade cool pink, which is lovely on my deeper skin tone, but I can see myself snagging the last two in the near future. This way, I can keep one in my makeup kit, another at my desk, and a final tube in my bag. Whenever I need a quick fix, I can simply reach for one of the three shades and easily swipe it on. 

Iris and Romeo Multi Balm Review

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe

Customers are also in love with the multifaceted balm. One said it has great “staying power” and loves how it’s a “healthy-skin makeup option.” Another said the balm “brightens up [their] whole face,” while an additional reviewer said it “instantly became [their] favorite.”

If you do anything today, shop the Iris and Romeo Ceramide Multi-Balm. You won’t regret it, and will be running to snag all three shades before you know it.  

