Don’t Look Now, But a Topless Irina Shayk Is Hiking in Nike Trainers

It’s safe to say Irina Shayk has had a hot girl summer. Between her flirty rendezvous with her “dream guy” (cough, cough, former NFL superstar and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady) and her itty-bitty wardrobe, the supermodel has been the gift that keeps on giving. And just when you thought the thigh-high thong sandals while playing tennis were the tip of the iceberg, she topped it with a totally topless snap on a rocky hike.

On Sunday, Irina kicked off the work week the only way she knows how: by documenting a plethora of snaps for her 22.7 million Instagram followers. “ROCKY SUMMER … photos by LB🎼,” she captioned the carousel of photos, which captured her climbing boulders in just a pair of stringy black bikini bottoms and at one point, a black zip-up jacket tied around her waist. One to always lean towards an impractical choice in footwear, she strayed away from her chaotic tendencies and opted for a pair of black-and-white Nike Air Max 97s with white Nike crew socks.

Irina Shayk/Instagram

The model skipped the accessories and kept the glam to a minimum in the snaps, and she left her hair to fall in wet, gentle waves.

Irina Shayk/Instagram

Irina's topless Instagram post isn't the only thing to cause a stir this summer. Just days prior, a source close to the supermodel revealed Brady is her "dream guy."

"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source told People. “They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

Getty Images

The two have been making headlines ever since they crossed paths at an Italian wedding earlier this summer. And just last week, the pair were spotted in together in London and before that, spending time in Los Angeles together.

