Irina Shayk Reportedly Thinks Tom Brady Is Her "Dream Guy"

It would appear that former NFL superstar and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has a type — and supermodel Irina Shayk doesn't mind one bit. According to sources speaking to People, Shayk appears to have found her "dream guy" in the sometimes-controversial quarterback and doesn't let things like work and geography get in the way of spending time with him.

"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source said. “They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

People adds that just last week, the two were seen spending time together in London. Previously, they were seen together in Los Angeles.

Shayk and Brady met at art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, back in June. Since then, they've been sparking rumors of a romance, which include the aforementioned hotel sightings and even snapshots of Shayk in Brady's car. A source explained to People that after their initial meet-cute in Italy, Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," which ended up being a romantic weekend for the two of them.



"There is an attraction," the source adds. They also explained that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer romance started.

Of course, Brady recently divorced from his supermodel ex, Gisele Bündchen. They officially announced that they would be separating on Oct. 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. Shayk shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, with her ex, actor Bradley Cooper. He and Shayk split in 2019 after four years together.

