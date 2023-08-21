Irina Shayk Reportedly Thinks Tom Brady Is Her "Dream Guy"

The two have been making headlines since they met at an Italian wedding earlier this summer.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 05:01PM
Irina Shayk Reportedly Thinks Tom Brady Is Her "Dream Guy"
Photo:

Getty Images

It would appear that former NFL superstar and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has a type — and supermodel Irina Shayk doesn't mind one bit. According to sources speaking to People, Shayk appears to have found her "dream guy" in the sometimes-controversial quarterback and doesn't let things like work and geography get in the way of spending time with him.

"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source said. “They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

People adds that just last week, the two were seen spending time together in London. Previously, they were seen together in Los Angeles.

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk.

Gotham/GC Images

Shayk and Brady met at art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, back in June. Since then, they've been sparking rumors of a romance, which include the aforementioned hotel sightings and even snapshots of Shayk in Brady's car. A source explained to People that after their initial meet-cute in Italy, Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," which ended up being a romantic weekend for the two of them.

"There is an attraction," the source adds. They also explained that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer romance started.

Of course, Brady recently divorced from his supermodel ex, Gisele Bündchen. They officially announced that they would be separating on Oct. 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. Shayk shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, with her ex, actor Bradley Cooper. He and Shayk split in 2019 after four years together.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck The Flash Los Angeles premiere
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary With a New Song Dedicated to Ben Affleck
Cindy Crawford for MCM
Cindy Crawford Referenced Her '90s Supermodel Days in a New Campaign for MCM
Keke Palmer Big Boss"Closing Night Screening Atlanta Film Festival
Keke Palmer Just Detailed Her "Difficult" Breastfeeding Journey
Sienna Miller Met Gala
Sienna Miller Is Pregnant With Her Second Child
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Wore a Tropical Gown With Her Natural Gray Curls to Her Daughter Margaret Qualley's Wedding
Bradley Cooper 2022 Met Gala
Bradley Cooper Opened Up About His Unique Approach to Fatherhood
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Just Addressed Her Split from Sam Asghari for the First Time
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscar After-Party
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Engagementmoon Included the Eiffel Tower and Parisian-Chic Outfits
britney spears sam asghari
Sam Asghari Has Spoken Out For the First Time After Filing for Divorce from Britney Spears
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Put a Sultry Spin on Her Stealth-Wealth Style With a Cutout LBD
Pamela Anderson for Aritzia Babaton
Pamela Anderson Broke a Major Skincare Rule to Get Her Signature ‘90s Makeup
Reese Witherspoon The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere
Reese Witherspoon Posted the Cutest Photos of Her Sons and Offered Some Thoughts on "Change"
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Breakthrough Prize
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are Putting Their House on Airbnb — and They'll Be There to Capture Content With You