Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini

And just a few days later, she made a very interesting shoe choice.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 12:37PM
Irina Shayk
Photo:

Instagram/IrinaShayk

Irina Shayk has the range. Just days apart, the supermodel proved that she could wear a tiny string bikini one moment and hard pivot into a styling combo that mere mortals can easily integrate into their own wardrobes. Over the weekend, Shayk offered up a bit of tropical paradise with an Instagram post that featured shots of palm trees and mirror selfies. The photos in question showed Shayk posing in a tiny black bikini with flossing details — offering up a small keyhole detail on the bottoms — and a traditional triangle-shaped halter-style top. She paired her swimwear with a delicate necklace and her hair was wet, making everyone a little bit jealous that she managed to fit a dip into her weekend plans.

"Thirst day on a Sunday….," she captioned the gallery.

And just yesterday, Shayk wore a purple mididress from Roland Mouret with long sleeves and a chest cutout. And while the dress, which she chose to wear to the North American unveiling of the new Polestar 3 in New York City, may have been the focus, her shoe choice stole the spotlight.

Irina Shayk Polestar

Dimitrios Kambouris and Craig Barritt of Getty Images on behalf of Polestar

Instead of heels or sandals, Shayk added a pair of white Nike tube socks to her 'fit and paired them with a heavy black lace-up sneakers. To celebrate the arrival of the new car into the American market, she slicked her hair back and added a pair of drop earrings. 

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador
BTS’s Jungkook Is the Newest Calvin Klein Ambassador
Julia Roberts Watches and Wonders
Julia Roberts Just Got Fringe Bangs
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Throwback Bikini Pic Will Make You Wanna Go Blonde Real Bad
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Lizzo
Lizzo Co-Signs the Upside-Down Bikini Trend in a Palm Print Two-Piece
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Draper James Swimwear Launch
Reese Witherspoon Just Launched Swimwear — and Of Course the Collection Is Comfy, Cute, and Colorful
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Comfy, Platform Sneakers With '80s Punk-Inspired Jeans
Dua Lipa Hello Kitty bikini instagram
Dua Lipa’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Crochet Hello Kitty String Bikini and Matching Thong Bottoms
Victoria Beckham Dress Fringe Purse
Victoria Beckham’s Tassel Clutch Looked Like a Well-Groomed Maltese
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Special Couture Collection With Balmain Includes a Wearable Chandelier
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Silk Lingerie Set With a Sea Moss-Colored Trench Coat
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters