Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini

Irina Shayk has the range. Just days apart, the supermodel proved that she could wear a tiny string bikini one moment and hard pivot into a styling combo that mere mortals can easily integrate into their own wardrobes. Over the weekend, Shayk offered up a bit of tropical paradise with an Instagram post that featured shots of palm trees and mirror selfies. The photos in question showed Shayk posing in a tiny black bikini with flossing details — offering up a small keyhole detail on the bottoms — and a traditional triangle-shaped halter-style top. She paired her swimwear with a delicate necklace and her hair was wet, making everyone a little bit jealous that she managed to fit a dip into her weekend plans.

"Thirst day on a Sunday….," she captioned the gallery.

And just yesterday, Shayk wore a purple mididress from Roland Mouret with long sleeves and a chest cutout. And while the dress, which she chose to wear to the North American unveiling of the new Polestar 3 in New York City, may have been the focus, her shoe choice stole the spotlight.

Dimitrios Kambouris and Craig Barritt of Getty Images on behalf of Polestar

Instead of heels or sandals, Shayk added a pair of white Nike tube socks to her 'fit and paired them with a heavy black lace-up sneakers. To celebrate the arrival of the new car into the American market, she slicked her hair back and added a pair of drop earrings.

