Irina Shayk Hit the Tennis Court in the Most Impractical Pair of Shoes

When it comes to Irina Shayk’s fashion, it’s unexpected, it’s bold, it’s the moment. From her bedazzled naked dress to her barely-there two-piece set, the supermodel-slash-fashion-icon is a fearless risk-taker both on the red carpet and on the streets — but her latest look may just be her most chaotic one yet.

In a sultry photoshoot posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Irina offered her take on tenniscore, which of course included an impractical choice in footwear. Posing on the clay court, the supermodel slipped into a yellow-and-white printed v-neck sweater tank with matching itty-bitty hot pants that she layered with a coordinating see-through, mesh miniskirt. She teamed the trend-forward tennis look with a pair of thigh-high thong sandals that featured a sky-high heel and an open toe.

Irina Shayk/Instagram

The model accessorized with a smattering of Wilson tennis balls, of course, and a black studded handbag. Her dark brunette hair was worn down in effortless, natural waves, which matched the vibe of her barely-there makeup look.

“Summer …☀️,” she captioned the carousel of images.

Irina Shayk. Gotham/GC Images

It's practically in Irina's DNA to style the most unexpected outfits possible. Take, for instance, the look she was spotted out and about in New York City earlier this summer, where she proved that the celebrity favorite of denim-on-denim can make for a head-turning look, too. Her version of the Canadian tuxedo included an edgy dark-wash denim jacket and matching low-rise skinny jeans with leather paneling. A coordinating black bra top, ankle cowboy boots, and a dark blue backpack rounded out the classic look.

